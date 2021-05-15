By SENTINEL STAFF
Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina) is one game away from returning to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The No. 8 Stingers defeated Monroe College (New York) 12-5 in the opening game of a best-of three series for the East District championship, and can wrap up their second trip to Grand Junction with another win today. Florence-Darlington won its district in 2017.
The third-ranked team in the nation and the most recent national champion, though, won’t be back.
Central Arizona was swept in the Region 1 best-of-three series by Yavapai 5-4 and 10-6, so the Roughriders will host the West District tournament next weekend. Salt Lake City is in the title game of the Region 18 tournament and faces either the College of Southern Idaho or the College of Southern Nevada, who were playing late Friday night, in today’s title game. In Region 9, Southeast Community College (Nebraska) plays Lamar Community College today, with the winner facing Western Nebraska. Those two regional winners join Yavapai from May 20-23.
The 2019 national runner-up, fifth-ranked Iowa Western, split the first two games of its super regional series against Indian Hills, setting up today’s deciding game to see which team advances to the Midwest District at South Suburban (Illinois). Top-ranked Wabash Valley won its opening game of the Region 24 tournament.
In Texas, McLennan defeated Clarendon 10-2 and Temple beat Midland 5-3 in the opening round of one sub-regional at Waco, and Cisco defeated Howard 10-6 and Odessa blanked Weatherford 8-0 in the Big Spring sub-regional. The winners of those two brackets meet next weekend in the Southwest series.
Fourth-ranked San Jacinto College-North and Navarro College open their best-of-three series today to determine the Mid-South District championship.
Sub-regional tournaments in the Plains District in Kansas and the South Central District involving teams in Missouri (Region 16) and Arkansas and Oklahoma (Region 2) began this week, with the winners joining Delgado (Louisiana) at the Region 2 champion next weekend. The four sub-regional champions in Kansas play the district tournament May 20-22 in Salina.
No. 2 Walters State (Tennessee) plays at Andrew College (Georgia) starting Wednesday in a best-of-three series to determine the Appalachian District title.
Two of the 10 teams have been determined, No. 12 Miami Dade (36-17) out of Florida’s South Atlantic District and unranked Shelton State (39-15) from the South District in Alabama.