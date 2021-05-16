J.T. Marr hit a grand slam and Florence Darlington Technical College (S.C.) took a commanding lead Saturday against Monroe College (N.Y.) to claim the East District championship with a 13-1 victory.
Marr’s grand slam came in the Stingers’ seven-run second inning, and Hunter Parks allowed only one run on five hits through seven innings.
It’s the second district championship for eighth-ranked Florence Darlington (46-6), which made its first trip to Grand Junction for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in 2017.
Seven spots are still up for grabs, with Miami Dade College (Fla.) earning the South Atlantic title and Shelton State winning the South District.
Mid-South: No. 4 San Jacinto College-North is one win away from the title after a 5-4, 11-inning win over Navarro. The Texas schools altered their qualifying formats from a traditional double-elimination tournament to two regionals, with the North and South division winners meeting for a best-of-three series.
Southwest: Midland College and Temple College play an elimination game this morning, with the winner facing No. 15 McLennan Community College this afternoon in the North regional. In the West regional, Odessa is undefeated and awaiting either Weatherford or Cisco today. The two regional champions play a best-of-three series May 21-23 at the higher seed.
Midwest: The field is set for the playoffs May 19-23 in South Holland, Ill. South Suburban hosts Indian Hills, top-ranked Wabash Valley and Kaskaskia May 19-23. Indian Hills upended fifth ranked Iowa Western 7-3 in the third game of their Region 11 series. Wabash Valley beat John A. Logan 10-1 and Kaskaskia downed Lincoln Trail 5-3 in the two Region 24 brackets.
West: Southern Nevada beat Southern Idaho late Friday night to reach the Region 18 title game against Salt Lake City, then beat the Bears twice Saturday, 21-11, 16-12, to advance to the West District playoffs in Coolidge, Arizona. Yavapai College won Region 1, and Western Nebraska won the Region 9 title. The district tournament begins Thursday.
South Central: Eastern Oklahoma State, ranked No. 11, won the Region 2 title 8-4 over Seminole State and will host the district playoffs May 21-23. No. 6 Crowder College (Mo.) won Region 16 with a 4-2 victory over Jefferson College, and Delgado Community College (La.), is the Region 23 champion.
Appalachian: No. 2 Walters State plays at Andrew College (Ga.) in a best-of-three series May 19-21,
Plains: Colby College, No. 8 Cowley County and Butler County all won their sub-regional titles in Kansas, with Kansas City and Neosho County playing today. The four sub-regional winners play in the district tournament starting Thursday in Salina.