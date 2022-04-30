The Fruita Monument High School boys lacrosse team is one step closer to its second consecutive Mountain League title.
Fruita, buoyed by a high-octane first half, beat Grand Junction 13-6 at Community Hospital Unity Field on Friday while celebrating senior night.
The Wildcats scored six goals in the first quarter and led 10-2 at the break, thanks to a suffocating defense and stout play from senior goaltender Ross Winters.
“Grand Junction has some really phenomenal players but our defense really ... took it upon themselves to limit the opportunities Grand Junction had. They have worked their butts off to be one of the best defenses in the state, and I think tonight they proved that,” Fruita coach Kevin Costanza said. “Ross has had a phenomenal senior season. He’s an absolute leader on this team and that’s why the kids voted him captain. He sees the ball well, he throws great passes and moves well. Everything is fluid for him.”
Costanza likened Fruita’s (13-1, 9-0 ML) performance to the African philosophy Ubuntu, meaning “I am because we are.”
The defense’s physical performance and hounding of any Tiger ball handler, coupled with Winters blocking most shots, showed the offense the intensity it needed to win the game. And it worked.
Grand Junction's scoring trio of Jack Mottram, Santiago Renteria and Chase Vanderhoofven was silenced early. Mottram tried to make an early drive to the net but was triple-teamed. That forced the Tigers (7-5, 4-3) to expand their offense and take deeper shots. Renteria’s speed helped him to find open holes in the defense to take a clean shot, but Winters was able to block them.
Ian Summers gave the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead lessthan four minutes into the game and they never looked. Fruita built a 6-1 advantage in the opening quarter — three of those goals came from Karter Harmon.
The Tigers' defense clamped down in the second half and goaltender Gordie Steidel — under much less pressure — made athletic saves of his own, including one sequence where he blocked three consecutive shots.
But the Grand Junction offense couldn’t break through Fruita’s wall on the other end of the field until it was too late. Grand Junction’s final two goals came within the final 3 minutes, 4 seconds of the game.
“I think I played pretty well. I love this position and I love playing it, but I think this is also a good example of my performance," Winters said. "But it’s also a great example of the defense that backs me up.
"My position is great but there’s a whole team backing me up, it’s like fighter pilots in the navy. It’s amazing to have them. I have these guys in front of me who are these big bruisers when I’m someone who would rather be playing chess or reading a book half the time, those guys are the goons.”
The Wildcats also set the tone by winning 14 of 18 faceoffs, granting them extra possessions to score.
Harmon led Fruita with five goals and Tony Farber scored three. Kaison Stegelmeier, Mason Compton, Jonathan Diedrich, Branson Padgett and Summers all had one goal. Farber had four assists and Diedrich, Stegelmeier, and Weston Dove all had one assist. Winters had 12 saves.
Jack Mottram scored three goals for Grand Junction and Gavin Mottram, Renteria and Vanderhoofven all scored once. Renteria had three assists, Vanderhoofven had two and Jack Mottram had one. Steidel had 20 saves.
Grand Junction coach Armando Renteria acknowledged that the game didn’t go how the Tigers would have liked but praised them for their tenacity. And that’s not just coachspeak as the Tigers kept playing hard until the final horn.
And when Fruita ran to its student section to celebrate, Grand Junction did the same with its student section as each team threw taunts back and forth.
“Half these kids we played in youth (leagues) so we knew what we were up against. I’m really proud of how we fought back but it was a good game,” Armando Renteria said. “They wanted to do this for the seniors, it’s their last home game. They’ve been playing together since they were 10-12 years old.”
On top of being his coach, Armando is also Santiago’s father. And he was proud of how his son performed
“It’s been awesome to see what he does. As a dad I’m really proud to see him grow. And as a coach, he’s the kind of player you want on your side,” Armando said. “It’s awesome.”
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument beat Horizon 2-0 to improve to 10-1 on the season.