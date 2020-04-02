The stands are empty.
The cleats and uniforms are stored away.
The games remain halted.
In a world without sports thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, communities around the world are seeking symbols of solidarity and glimpses of hope, anything to reinforce that there will be a day the pandemic is behind us.
In Colorado, high school sports venues are trying to provide that hope, especially to the student-athletes missing their senior spring seasons.
This week marks the first of the Be The Light campaign throughout the state, in which each school will shine its stadium lights one night a week to signify its commitment to its students and community.
The lights at Suplizio Field and Stocker Stadium shone brightly Wednesday night, Grand Junction’s first “Be the Light” night. The lights and scoreboard will be turned on each Wednesday at 8 p.m., or shortly after sunset, until societal normalcy returns.
“Our challenge is that our people in this community be a light to someone else,” District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said. “Reach out to a friend, a family member, a loved one each and every day and be a light to them to make sure they’re doing OK.
“As a community, we can be a beacon of light and hope for everyone and keep each other lifted up during this time.”
The movement began in earnest Monday evening with schools in Colorado Springs, Durango, Pagosa Springs and Steamboat Springs lighting up their sports stadiums.
Soon, it might be a national movement.
“On Monday night, those four schools and districts did this,” Cain said. “(Tuesday) night, another 15 or 20 schools in Colorado did it. Tonight, it’s starting to blow up. I did see on the National Federation website that they’re encouraging all schools throughout the nation to follow this lead that’s been started in Colorado.”
The beacon of hope was more needed than ever for prep athletes Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Gov. Jared Polis amended his original executive order, extending the suspension of in-person learning until April 30. As a result, any potential return of sports wouldn’t happen until then. The original date for determining the next decision was April 18.
The prospects of high school springs sporting events being played are growing increasingly slim.
“It was inevitable,” Cain said. “Do I think we’re going to have a season? No. I just don’t see it the way things are going.”