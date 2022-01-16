Inexperience and a slow start to the season didn’t deter a pair of Grand Junction swimmers, who posted state-qualifying times at GJHS Invite at the El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday.
Whitney Stortz, a freshman, qualified in the in two individual races, bringing her season total to four and junior Mallory Cawood qualified for 200-yard freestyle.
Their performances drew excitement from their coach Janet Ryan, who is impressed with their journeys.
“I’ve known Whitney for a long time and she’s such a hard worker. She listens a lot, is a great swimmer and is going to only get better,” Ryan said. “Mallory has been working really hard all season and I’m so happy to see her qualify today.”
From the beginning of the third heat of the 200 freestyle, Cawood was ahead of the pack. Each time she reached one end of the pool and sent herself back the other way, well ahead of any of her opponents, her teammates and coaches cheered her on. More voices joined the cacophony with each lap. By the end, when Cawood touched the wall first, Ryan had both arms extended and was jumping up and down out of excitement at the side of the pool.
Qualifying for state is a feat worth celebrating, even more so after the junior from Palisade struggled earlier.
“Last year was difficult with COVID and this year got off to a slow start,” she said. “In practice, I focus on the meets I want to qualify in and if I’m having a tough day, I remind myself of what I want to accomplish.”
This time last year, Stortz was in the eighth grade and swimming on club teams. Now, as a freshman on the Grand Junction team, she has posted state-qualifying times in the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
“Swimming for the team is a lot different than anything else I’ve done, and I’ve been swimming since I was six years old. There’s a lot more training for shorter distances, which means I need to be faster,” Stortz said. “Everything seemed to click at our first meet in Glenwood when he qualified for the 400 free relay. We were having so much fun, didn’t worry and gave it our best. It was such an adrenaline rush and it felt like I could do anything.”
Stortz has adjusted to the practice schedule of high school, and learned how to compete through adversity.
She has a minor injury on her right calf which made this week’s practices difficult. She opted to compete Saturday and surprised herself when she posted a pair of state-qualifying times.
“I’ve gone beyond my expectations for myself today,” she said. “It’s a mental lesson. I never realized I was capable of doing that.”
As a team, Grand Junction finished third at Saturday’s invite with 299 points. Fruita Monument finished fourth with 205. Glenwood Springs won the meet with 403 points.
For Grand Junction, Sarah Cook improved her state times in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and Kylee Mull improved her state time in the 100 breaststroke. And while no new state times were posted for Fruita, Kendyll Wilkinson improved her state-qualifying 50 freestyle time by 0.88 seconds to 25.60.