The chemistry for Grand Junction boys lacrosse team has an ionic-like bond, and that has played a big role in its best start in three years.
The Tigers opened Mountain League play with a 13-4 trouncing of Durango on Saturday at Canyon View. The victory was more of the same for Grand Junction (4-1, 1-0), which has won every game since a season-opening loss to Aspen.
“I believe (we) have moved the ball better to set up scoring opportunities. And our defense has tightened up to prevent goals,” said fifth-year coach Armando Renteria. “The chemistry on this team is probably the biggest difference from previous years. The older kids are hanging out with the younger kids and everyone gets along.
“We have kids from Central and Palisade so that can be tough to build.”
Four Tigers have scored at least eight goals this season, and five have contributed seven-plus points. That pack is bolstered by Jack Mottram and Santiago Renteria. Mottram is a reliable playmaker who can score in bunches and Renteria is a shifty ball handler who is always keeping an eye out for an open teammate.
Mottram has 19 goals and 18 assists this season. The senior’s 37 points and assist total are the second-best in Colorado, and the best in Class 5A, and he has the second-most goals in 5A, as well. He scored five goals against Durango.
Renteria, also a senior, isn’t far behind on the leaderboards. He has contributed 27 points this season — 13 goals and 14 assists. His point total is second in 5A and in the top 10 in the state.
The two personify the chemistry that has made the overall team great.
“It’s really easy to play with him. I know where he’s going to be most of the time since we’ve played together since first grade,” Mottram said, shooting a glance at Renteria. “We just have that good of chemistry together.”
That was on full display against the Demons (1-3, 1-3) when they assisted each other twice.
On one, Mottram dished the ball to Renteria, who maneuvered around the defense and fired a behind-the-back shot over his shoulder for a goal and a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
“It was just spur of the moment. I was in the right place at the right time and saw my opportunity, so I knew I had to try,” Santiago Renteria said.
And like they have all season, players other than Mottram and Renteria contributed on offense.
Mottram’s sophomore brother, Gavin, scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season in the first half. Chase Vanderhoofven scored his ninth goal of the season, Adam Tuck scored twice and Maddox Castor also scored a goal.
“I think what makes us dangerous is that we have a lot of guys who can score and who bring something unique,” Santiago Renteria said. “That makes us dangerous.”
Although the offense simmered in the second half, the Tigers’ defense held strong. The defensive line kept the pressure off goalie Gordie Steidel, who had 13 saves. Steidel only allowed two goals until Durango sneaked in two garbage time scores at the end of the game.
The Tigers’ goal this season is to win league and make the playoffs.
“I think the guys can still mesh together a little more. We haven’t hit the ground running yet,” Armando Renteria said. “Once that happens, we’ll be dangerous … I think we’re capable of winning a playoff game.”
Girls Lacrosse
The Fruita Monument girls lacrosse team ended its road trip with an 8-7 victory over Summit in Frisco.
Maryn Brown stole the show for the Wildcats (2-2), scoring three goals in the game — including the go-ahead score with 32 seconds remaining.
Aleah Danner scored twice, Abigael Buniger, Lindsey O’Conner and Kendall Roehm each scored once and Kaylee Roehm and Savanna Turner both had one assist in the win.
Fruita’s goalies also racked up saves against the Tigers (1-6). Kylynn Tanner had seven saves and Emily Acosta had four.