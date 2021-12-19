One day after struggling on defense, the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team fixed those issues and returned to winning.
The Wildcats allowed only seven points in the second half Saturday in a 37-28 victory over Lakewood at Palisade. The Tigers (6-3) entered the game averaging 48.5 points per game and Fruita (7-2) limited them to their lowest point total of the season.
Lauren Lee scored eight points — six in the first quarter — to lead the Wildcats
Montrose 58, Palisade 37: Addie Ritterbush had 14 points and three steals and Chloe Simons added to points for the Bulldogs.
Boys
Grand Junction 55, Delta 38: The Tigers (7-4) won their fourth straight game and finished undefeated at the Tiger Invitational by easily handling the Panthers (2-2).
Grand Junction entered halftime with a slim 23-21 lead after Delta scored 17 points in the second quarter. But the Tigers’ defense stiffened in the second half.
Three Tigers scored in double digits, led by Andon Tow’s 17 points.
Kelly Walsh 58, Fruita Monument 45: The Wildcats (3-5) struggled in the second half, but fell to the Trojans (6-0) in the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River, Wyoming. Peyton Mack led Fruita with 12 points.
Montrose 64, Palisade 38: Donovan Maestas scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-6).
Girls Swimming
Despite missing some swimmers who were out sick, Grand Junction cruised to a win in the Montrose invitational.
The Tigers won all but two events with Sarah Cook, winning two individual events and two relays. Kylie Mull was a part of two winning relay teams, won the 200-yard freestyle and was second in the 100 backstroke. Sierra Hain and Abby Price each won one individual event and were members of two winning relay teams.