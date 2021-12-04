Scores can be deceiving, and that was the case for the Grand Junction High School’s 43-35 loss to Centaurus on Friday at the Warrior Challenge at Central.
The Tigers were outsized by the Warriors — who have four players 6-foot-3 or taller — yet were down by only one point at halftime, and led deep into the final quarter.
But missed shots in the waning minutes forced Grand Junction to foul and give Centaurus chances at the free-throw line.
“We knew we wanted to slow down the pace, we didn’t want it to be a track meet with that team. We needed to keep the game in the 30s and it was until the last couple of minutes there,” Grand Junction coach Isaac Madison said. “We just couldn’t manufacture points. But I thought our kids played really well, and really hard. We just gotta be consistent. Consistency is the biggest thing.
The Tigers (1-1) nearly pulled off the upset because of their stingy defense, which held a dangerous offense to eight points in the first quarter, and seven points under last season’s scoring average.
Madison had his team play a tight press for most of the night that suffocated the Warriors (3-0). The problem was the offense didn’t have much room to breathe and scored only five points in the first and fourth quarters.
Any open looks Grand Junction had were quickly snuffed out by Centaurus, mainly its 6-7 post Kevin Bedford. But in the second and third quarters, the Tigers used the Warriors’ aggression against them.
After an 8-5 first quarter, both offenses woke up.
For the Tigers, Jake Stanfield came off the bench and provided a spark to the offense.
Stanfield, a junior, hit a pair of free throws and a layup off the glass on back-to-back possessions to gibe Grand Junction an 11-10 lead with 4 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the half.
“I know I’m not always going to get the minutes I may want, so I need to make the most of the time I have out there,” said Stanfield, who scored six points and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. “They were so big that it was difficult to attack the basket, but we got them into foul trouble and that made it a little easier.”
Senior Reese Skinner also buoyed the offense with a team-high 11 points — six in the second half.
Skinner was frustrated the offense couldn’t be more potent but thought they had the right approach. When you’re that undersized, he said, attacking the basket can put the bigs into foul trouble, which can then make them less aggressive.
Still, the Tigers’ efforts weren’t enough and Skinner said this game needs to be a learning opportunity.
“We hustled well. We were a scrappy team tonight, played at our own pace and play our own game,” he said. “We needed to come together in those last few minutes but we failed at that. We need to come back and learn that the game doesn’t stop until the clock’s out, every second counts and every basket counts.”
Madison, who is in his eighth season with the program, agreed this game needs to be a learning opportunity.
Being outsized in a game won’t be uncommon for them, he said, so they’ll need to learn consistency if they’re to post back-to-back winning records for the first time in five seasons.
“That’s not new for us. Every team we play in 4A is going to have kids who are bigger than us. That’s just the reality of where we live and our makeup demographic-wise,” Madison said. “I thought our ‘big’ kids played really well against the true bigs. We need to work on little technique things, being in the right spot at the right time and playing bigger than we are. I thought our kids did a pretty good job of that.”
Castle View 57, Fruita Monument 52: In the first half, the Wildcats (0-2) found themselves down by as many as 12 points to the Sabercats and were down 33-23 at halftime. They appeared to be playing fast and forcing shots.
Once they relaxed and shows patience,Fruita Monument went on a 17-7 run in the third quarter and tied the game at 40-40. But the Wildcats couldn’t stop Castle View’s Sean Harris, who scored 29 points, and Fruita missed a couple of key shots in the final seconds.
Senior Carson Hollingshead led the Wildcats with 18 points and Peyton Mack and Joel Lively both had 12 points.
Central 61, Palisade 47: The rival Warriors and Bulldogs played rough and tumble game — 47 fouls were called — to close out the second day of the Warrior Challenge.
Junior Eric Macks was dialed in all night for Central (1-1), scoring 22 points — ranging from fast-break drives to basket to corner 3-pointers. When the Palisade (0-2) defense keyed on Macks, Cam Redding made them pay. The sophomore scored 14 points and had a pair of steals on defense.
For Palisade, Joshua Zotto and Donovan Maestas both scored 11 points.
Girls
Kylie Wells scored eight of her team-high 17 points in the first quarter to lead Fruita Monument to a 51-48 victory over Emery, Utah, on the second day of the Shannon Johnson Classic in Vernal, Utah.
Leading 38-31 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats (2-0) withstood a huge spurt from the Spartans’ Baylee Jacobsen, who scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth.
Fruita Monument maintained its lead by making free throws, going 9 for 11 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Central 59, Palmer 44: The Warriors held the Terrors to only one point in the third quarter to lift their record to 2-0. After a low-scoring first quarter, the two teams entered halftime tied at 28-28. That's when the Warriors got a leg up against the Terrors (0-1) and never looked back, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.