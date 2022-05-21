A dedicated player returns to his coach his community college baseball team and leads the program to its first appearance in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
You couldn’t write it any better than that, and Casey Underwood is living the Hollywood story down south for Snead State Community College (Alabama).
The Parsons are a rag-tag bunch, relative to stalwarts filled with stat sheet stuffers such as Walters State. Snead State (42-14) doesn’t have the nation’s top sluggers or aces, and their team rankings aren’t eye-popping. But at the end of the day, they have won the games that matter most.
“We’ve caught some breaks. We’ve gotten lucky, balls have bounced our ways,” said Underwood, who took over as coach in 2018. “I’ve been here long enough to see the first team to make the state tournament, first team to win the state tournament, and now make it to Grand Junction … It has taken a while to get here and it took a lot of teams to make that progress before this one.”
What the Parsons lack in jump-off-the-page stats, they make up for in community.
After playing for the Parsons, Underwood knew he wanted to return as a coach. After graduating from Ashford University, he rejoined Snead State as an assistant coach before ascending to the top role in 2018.
The Parsons have posted a winning record in each of Underwood’s four seasons — they had one in the preceding five seasons.
Snead State has battled injuries all season, Underwood said, but was still able to post winning records every month in 2022.
A big reason for that is the team’s resiliency. Snead State suffered a humbling series loss to Shelton State in April. In four games, the Parsons went 1-3 and were outscored 29-12.
But then a switch flipped and, most importantly, guys got healthy. Since the Shelton State series, the Parsons are 16-3 and averages 8.7 runs per game.
Snead State wouldn’t be headed to Suplizio Field if not for Julian Sauger. The sophomore catcher has battled injuries but when on the field, he’s a rock for the defense and hits a reliable .358 at the plate.
“Julian Sauger is our bell cow, our guy who rows the boat. He’s the emotional leader, words guy, loves to talk, a lot of passion and a lot of love for the game,” Underwood said. “He’s our leader, the kind of guy to get behind. We’re not where we are today if not for him.”
One of the Parsons’ flashiest players is Carter Frederick. The freshman came to Snead State after playing for the University of Auburn and is a rock in the Parsons’ lineup and a skilled closer.
He has a .382 average and a .703 slugging percentage with 11 home runs, 18 doubles and 52 RBI. He also has three saves in 10 innings on the mound.
“What a special young man he is. He transferred to us from Auburn. Special two way guy. Starting right fielder, closes games for us,” Underwood said. “He has overcome a lot of adversity and is a hard worker.”
The Parsons have a creative lineup. Their .455 on-base percentage is 15th in the nation, and they have been hit by pitches more often than eight other teams and rank 22nd in sacrifice hits. Six players with significant play time have an OBP north of .400, led by Lawrence Hammonds’ .512.
On the mound, Snead is led by Triston Todorowski. The sophomore once shagged fly balls for the school, and has now delivered 63⅔ innings of solid pitching this season. He has a 3.96 ERA and 77 strikeouts, which averages out to 10.88 strikeouts per nine innings.
Like Todorowski and Underwood, many players and coaches have a history with Snead State, whether it be they grew up near the school or family previously played for the Parsons.
Snead State may not be the flashiest team at JUCO, but Underwood is confident that they’re one of the hardest working.
“We hit some adversity (with injuries) and the guys kept winning key games. To watch them grow as a team, it’s a blessing to see that happen,” Underwood said. “I’m blessed to be able to have this opportunity to come to Grand Junction with (assistant coach and predecessor) Gerry Ledbetter. When I came to this program, I wanted to find a way to win here. This place was not a powerhouse. We are who we are. Coach Ledbetter laid a great foundation and we were able to grow from that.”