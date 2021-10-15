Thanks to a methodical offense and clutch defense, the Fruita Monument football team wore down Pueblo West in a 26-21 win Thursday night at Stocker Stadium.
The Wildcats’ offense controlled the ball for 73% of the game, ran for four touchdowns, and the defense had several key third- and fourth-down stops to take down the Cyclones.
“I’m so proud of our guys. They overcame battles against a good strong football team,” coach Cameron Ross said. “They faced adversity giving up a touchdown on one of the first plays and with Armony Trujillo going out. But they rallied around each other and came out with a victory.”
On the first play from scrimmage, Pueblo West running back Jeremiah Sanchez ripped off a 63-yard run. On the next play, he scored from 2 yards out. On the Wildcats’ second drive, Trujillo hopped off the field after hurting an ankle. He did not return to the game.
But Wyatt Sharpe and Kaison Stegelmeier slipped right in and the Wildcats (5-3, 2-1 Southern 2 Conference) never lost a step. The duo traded carries and the offense drove to the 11-yard line. Quarterback Corben Rowell capped off the 13-play, 60-yard drive with a touchdown.
Rowell had 10 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Though he didn’t throw for a touchdown, Rowell completed all of his passes against the Pueblo West (5-3, 2-1) defense.
Early in the third quarter and on their own 30-yard line, Rowell rolled left and hit 6-foot-8 receiver Cole Jones on a corner route for 34 yards. Eight plays and three minutes later, Sharpe scored from 2 yards out for a 20-14 lead.
Rowell and Jones connected four times for 83 yards on the night. This season, they have hooked up on 12 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns.
“Having someone who is basically Lebron James out there helps,” Rowell said of his receiver. “He has good hands. We had some off games early in the season but now we’re really putting it together.”
One of their most improbable plays came with 3:40 to go in the third quarter.
The Wildcats were stationed at their own 28 and facing a 3rd and 7.
Rowell dropped back and lobbed a pass to Jones. The Cyclone defense was ready, and two players converged on him. A defender tipped the pass, but Jones still caught it for 27 yards.
The drive ended in a turnover on downs, but that play was instrumental in taking 8:30 off of the clock.
“I saw that the ball was overthrown and I thought the defender was going to pick it. Then I saw he tipped it and it went over my head. I saw it out of the corner of my helmet so I just stuck my hands out and made sure to hold on once it came in,” Jones said. “Corben and I have a lot of trust. I trust him to put me in a good situation and not get hurt, and he trusts me to catch the ball.”
On their next drive, Stegelmeier fought off multiple defenders for a 65-yard touchdown run. The junior finished with 21 carries for 150 yards.
With nine minutes to go in the game, a Cyclone defender was injured. He laid on his back for more than 10 minutes while being tended to by medical staff before he was carted off in a stretcher.
The Wildcats' defense blanked the Cyclone offense in the second half. Pueblo West's only score in the second half came on a kickoff return after Stegelemeier's run had given Fruita a 26-14 lead. After the first drive, Pueblo West ran the ball 13 times for only 22 yards. Peyton Nessler also intercepted Cyclone quarterback Cole Brinkley in the first quarter.
“Last week was tough. So we came back to practice and talked about money downs — third and fourth downs,” Ross said. “Those are the downs you have to get the offense off of the field, so we focused on that all week long and they rallied to it tonight.”