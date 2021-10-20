Something needs to change for the Denver Broncos. Pick one: offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, head coach Vic Fangio or quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Shurmur is probably first up on the chopping block as Fangio has hitched his wagon to Bridgewater to the direct detriment of Drew Lock.
Shurmur is not without blame in the miserable mudslide to mediocrity. The Broncos’ scoring offense has fallen to 21st despite an extremely cushy start to the season and the middle-of-the-pack yardage is aided by soft shells in the fourth quarter.
But the more telling aspect of his shortcomings is available with the eye test. How uninspired has the offensive play-calling been these past three weeks? The minute Denver began facing halfway competent opponents, the offensive schemes regressed to the most conservative levels. I firmly believe the only reason the Broncos haven’t elevated another coach to offensive coordinator is that it’s a short week.
Bridgewater is the second change that needs to happen. Bridgewater’s struggles were readily apparent against Las Vegas, where 186 — more than half — of his 334 yards came against soft zones in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater has thrown for 40% of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter. No, it’s not from making epic fourth-quarter comebacks. In the past two weeks, those scores have closed an otherwise embarrassing scoreboard disparity with the game out of reach.
The quarterback advertised as the “safe” option had three interceptions against the Raiders and a game-losing pick against the Steelers. All of this at the expense of a younger quarterback on the roster. At least losing was fun when Drew Lock was playing. A wide-open Courtland Sutton wasn’t having to stop and come back to the ball, narrowly avoiding a pick. Sure, it might’ve been overthrown, but that’s an issue that can be addressed. There’s no fixing below-average arm strength.
Firing a head coach midseason is rare and ultimately counterproductive. That’s probably not in the immediate future for Fangio. Continuity is hurt unless a coach has completely lost his players and that doesn’t seem to be what has happened in Denver. But that’s coming at the end of the year.
This week presents the ultimate test for the three men on the hot seat: Can the Broncos beat a Browns team without its starting quarterback and two running backs, plus two tackles and two wide receivers as game-time decisions with injury?
The fact that the realistic answer is “maybe” says a lot. Something else can be gleaned by how oddsmakers reacted to the news of Baker Mayfield missing the game tonight. Early this week, the Browns were favored by four points. As of Wednesday afternoon, that’s dropped to two points. Cleveland is still the favorite, though. With all those injuries, Cleveland is still favored.
Case Keenum — who was another replacement-level stopgap measure for the Broncos — is under center and it’s still an even matchup at quarterback.
There’s a chance Denver wins against Cleveland. In truth, it should be a game they expect to win. That offense is decimated by injuries. There’s a chance the Broncos defeat the Washington Football Team as well, although that defense can create pressure with the best squads in the league.
But in those final nine games? Detroit is the only opponent you can hopefully mark as a win. Denver would be lucky to steal another game down the stretch with Shurmur calling plays, Bridgewater under center and Fangio at the helm.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Broncos are two-point underdogs against the Browns, but that number trended down Wednesday after it was announced Mayfield would be out. Likewise, the money line has dropped from +190 to +105 and will likely be even lower by game time today.
The over/under sits at 41.5 points, the lowest total of the week. That’s not entirely unusual for a Thursday game, but it is tied for the lowest over/under total in that time slot since the Week 2 matchup between the Giants and Washington Football Team.
Six previous games this season have featured an over/under of 41.5 or less and the Broncos have been involved in three. The result has been over once (Steelers) and under twice (Giants, Jets).
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.