There was a time, Jordan Stubbings will tell you, that the Colorado Mesa baseball coaches didn’t dare play him at first base.
“When I came to Mesa I wasn’t even close to a good infielder,” Stubbings said this week as the Mavericks (39-14) started preparations to host the South Central Regional Tournament at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex. CMU, seeded second, plays at 7 tonight against the loser of the opening game between West Texas A&M (39-17) and St. Edward’s (30-23). “They were scared to put me in the field. ‘You can hit, that’s what you’re gonna do.’ I knew that was the case.”
Four years and two RMAC Gold Gloves later, the Mavericks don’t dare take him away from first.
“He’s as good a defensive first baseman as we’ve had,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “We’ve never had anybody go back and catch fly balls in foul ground and in right field the way he does. I joke with him, ‘I wish you’d run the bases as fast as you can chase down a foul ball.’ I’m always telling him to run on his toes, but he’s really good.”
How good is Stubbings around the bag?
Well, the 6-foot, 230-pound senior last committed an error on March 8, 2020 — the final game of the COVID-shortened season.
He’s played flawlessly in the field each of the past two seasons, and has committed only six errors his entire career, which spans five seasons and 1,208 chances, a .995 career fielding percentage.
For every throw he takes, he’s taken thousands of one-hoppers, errant throws and those right to his chest in practice. He’s drilled with assistant coaches Steve Woytek, a former Mesa first baseman, and Sean McKinney, who played second for the Mavericks, to improve his footwork, how to pick balls out of the dirt, to read and react when throws go off-line, and how to find his bearings as he runs down foul balls.
One play in last week’s RMAC Tournament drew raves for how third baseman Caleb Farmer charged a ball, picked it up bare-handed and fired it off-balance, on the run, across the diamond. Stubbings had to make a split-second adjustment on the angle of the throw, did the splits and somehow kept his back foot on the bag in a bang-bang play.
“Wo and Rookie (McKinney) have worked with me since I was young,” Stubbings said. “You’ve gotta stay slow over there and let the play develop. You’ve gotta make sure that you’re stepping at the right time to get to things, because the ball moves a lot. You don’t know where the ball is going half the time, especially in those situations (like the play with Farmer) because it’s so bang-bang.
“It’s your job to maintain the situation and keep everything level. If you can do that as a first baseman, you’re gonna be pretty good.”
He’s saved the other infielders countless errors with his glovework, which, he says, is his job.
Stubbings’ ability to stretch far beyond what a man of his size should be able to do, and do the splits for low throws is a testament to his work ethic.
“I couldn’t even tell you,” he said with a grin when asked how he got to be so nimble around the bag. “The Lord just has blessed me to be able to move a little bit better. I do make sure my hips are able to be stretched the whole time and I do a lot of hip flexor mobility stuff.
“Really, the biggest thing is just the want-to. I’m gonna make that play, even if my body won’t let me, I’m gonna do it.”
Stubbings is in contention for the national ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove Award at first base.
“I’m more proud of the (RMAC) Gold Gloves I’ve won lately in the field than I think I am of anything, because I’ve always been a good hitter, but I’ve worked my butt off to be a good first baseman,” Stubbings said. “That’s been my goal the whole time.”
Most of his freshman year, 2018, Stubbings was the Mavericks’ designated hitter, earning RMAC freshman of the year honors (.382, 11 home runs and a career-high .701 slugging percentage). Will Dixon was a fixture at first base, but in 2019, became invaluable on the pitching staff as a closer/spot starter, with Stubbings taking over at first as the Mavericks made their run to the Division II World Series title game.
Hanks said Stubbings’ success can be traced to one thing — he loves to play the game.
“One thing I’ve noticed over my career coaching … our best and most consistent players, they all have different skill sets and they play different positions, but they have one common thread. They all like practice,” Hanks said. “And Jordan likes practice. I don’t believe he dreads it, I think he enjoys it, he takes a million ground balls and he does it with enthusiasm. He can laugh at himself, but he likes practice.
“When practicing anything in athletics is not a chore, you tend to get good at it.”
His hitting has tailed off some this season to .329 on the nation’s top-hitting team (.372), but Stubbings is a career .352 hitter with 53 doubles, 42 home runs and 212 RBI. He hit .454 in the RMAC Tournament last week, a good sign heading into the regionals, but knows his biggest asset to the Mavs is on defense.
His play didn’t go unnoticed by the fans last week, either.
“The coolest thing was, the other day after the game we went to the Ale House with my family, Blake Rohm was there with his family, and we were just chilling there,” said Stubbings, who will move back to the Denver area with his fiancee after the season ends. He has his degree and has some job feelers out, including one as a head strength and conditioning coach with a baseball training academy.
“This little kid, he’s like 5 years old, comes up to me and pokes me and just gives me a hug. I’m sitting at the table and he comes from the other side of the restaurant and just gives me a hug and he goes, ‘You hit really well today, you should be proud of yourself.’
“I’m like ‘oh man, you’re gonna make me cry.’ I feel like I have left my impact here, especially on the youth. That’s what I’ve wanted to do.”