After a week off, it took the Colorado Mesa baseball team a few innings to get going Friday, but behind a three-hit game from Jordan Stubbings and another solid pitching performance from Kannon Handy, the No. 9 Mavericks claimed an 8-1 victory over Regis.
Playing in Alamosa as part of the RMAC “pod” weekend, the Mavericks (19-6, 9-3 RMAC) gave up one run in the third inning on a double steal, but responded with a pair of runs in the fourth. After Haydn McGeary walked, Conrad Villafuerte doubled and Stubbings grounded out to second, getting McGeary home with the tying run. Harrison Rodgers drove in Villafuerte with a base hit up the middle.
In the fifth, Chase Hamilton led off with a double and took third on an infield chop single by Johnny Carr. Matthew Turner’s squeeze bunt got Hamilton home for a 3-1 lead. Stubbings doubled in the sixth, moving Villafuerte, who had singled, to third, and a groundout by Rodgers got the Mavs’ fourth run home. With two out, Stubbings scored on a balk for a 5-1 lead. He led off the eighth inning with a home run, and a balk and a wild pitch got two more insurance runs home.
Handy (5-1) allowed only the one run on five hits through six innings. He walked two and struck out five. Gage Edwards picked up a three-inning save, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Track & Field
Justin Thompson fouled on four of his six attempts in the finals of the long jump, but the two he landed were more than enough to win, with his final attempt going 23 feet, 10.25 inches, nearly a full foot ahead of the field, in the Maverick Classic at the CMU track.
Gunner Rigsby, competing unattached, was third in the long jump at 22-7. Dallas Davis was fourth in the javelin with a best throw of 168 feet.
Shaya Chenoweth won the women’s long jump with a best leap of 18-11.75, more than a foot better than runner-up Dani Socarras of Western Colorado. Mica Jenrette placed second in the women’s javelin, throwing 108 feet, 6 inches and Heather Yackey placed third in the discus at 134-2.
Lindsay Parsons was fourth in the women’s 10,000 meters in 36 minutes, 41.46 seconds.
The remaining field events begin at 10 this morning, with running events starting at 10:30 a.m. The meet is open to the public, but fans should bring their own chairs — there are no stands at the on-campus track.
Beach Volleyball
Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList secured Colorado Mesa’s 3-2 victory over the University of Oregon with a 23-21, 21-13 victory in the No. 5 doubles match in the Boise State Beach Classic.
That came on the heels of Jada Hall and Jessa Megenhardt’s 21-17, 21-17 victory at No. 3, which tied the dual at 2-2. Ara Norwood and Sierra Hunt, playing No. 4, put the Mavericks on the board with a 21-18, 18-21, 17-15 victory at No. 4.
The Mavericks lost 3-2 to the University of Washington in their second dual of the day.
Women’s Lacrosse
In their fifth straight game against ranked opponents, the Mavericks fell to No. 7 Regis 17-10 in Denver.
The Mavericks (4-4, 2-1 RMAC) fell behind early, with Regis scoring four goals in the first quarter and five more in the second to take a 9-3 halftime lead.
Ali Bryant, Melanie Evans, Kiley Davis and Caroline Ohngemach each scored two goals for CMU, but Kyleigh Peoples scored five for the Rangers (8-0, 3-0) and Alexis Parker had four more.
Women’s Golf
Elly Walters was 2-under after nine holes, but went 4-over on the back nine in the first round of the Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona, and is tied for 18th at 74 heading into today’s final round.
The Mavericks are tied for 22nd with a first-round 318.
Tennis
Metro State beat CMU 6-1 in the men’s dual and 4-3 in the women’s dual in Denver.
The women won three singles matches, with Maike Waldburger rallying for a three-set victory at No. 3, Macy Richards winning in straight sets at No. 5 and Julianna Campos coming back for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 victory at No. 6.
The men’s team won the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3, but the Roadrunners won five of the six singles matches in straight sets for the victory.