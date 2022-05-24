A crowd filled the Avalon Theatre on Monday to celebrate student athletes for The Daily Sentinel Sports Awards.
The yearly event honors the young men and women who strike the delicate balance of athletic prowess, academic success and high integrity.
Central track star Justin Blanton, fresh off his two state titles this weekend, was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year, and Kylie Wells, the rock of Fruita Monument’s basketball and soccer teams, was chosen as the Female Athlete of the Year. Central’s Ted Leblow was honored as Coach of the Year.
School District 51 Director of Athletics Paul Cain, who was recently inducted into the Colorado High School Sports Hall of Fame, delivered the keynote address.
Cain spoke about how athletics can be training ground for life.
“You’re going to be faced with situations that are difficult and you’ll feel like a failure,” Cains said, directed towards the students. “You can’t be afraid of mistakes. Your past will not create your future ... Don’t place a period where God placed a comma.”
Each of the four D51 High Schools had one player nominated in each sport offered. And while countless athletes fit that mold, only one from each team could be chosen as a winner. In total, there were 74 nominees and 22 winners.
Blanton was a two-sport star for the Warriors on the football field and track.
In the latter, Blanton won state titles in the 200 meter dash and 400 run on Sunday. He finished second place in the 100 by a fraction of a second and helped the 4x400 relay team finish third.
In football, he was an explosive threat on offense. When the Warriors could get him the ball in space, he was a good bet to take it the distance or, at least, a healthy chunk of yardage. Blanton had 321 offensive yards on 37 touches for three touchdowns. He also had 139 kick return yards.
Blanton will be running track and playing football for Colorado Mesa University.
“(Track) is something that challenges you more than any other sport, I believe, because, you don’t know who you’re going up against until you get there,” Blanton said. “In college, that’s where the best athletes go so it’s just going to push me to be better.”
Blanton was just one of the many athletes Leblow coached to success. His cross country runners routinely finished at the top of invitationals, and his track athletes littered the podiums at the state track meet. Leblow also coached Central’s club snowshoe team to a national championship.
“I do this for the athletes and the kids. You see kids come out ... those who come out for something and dedicate so much of their time to themselves and the team. The reward is the end and seeing what they get out of it,” Leblow said. “Extracurriculars and athletics are what lead to success. Not just in high school and academically speaking, but in life. It’s a stepping stone to success.”
Wells was a centerpiece on a Fruita girls basketball team that once again won the Southwestern League, went 21-4 overall and made the playoffs in 2021. Wells led the team in scoring with 9.4 points per game. She also represented the Wildcats’ stifling defense with 3 steals per contest, and was named SWL Player of the Year
But Wells’ bread and butter is on the soccer pitch. She was a behind-the-scenes maestro for the SWL-winning Wildcats. Wells had eight goals, 10 assists and countless perfect passes as Fruita went 13-3 overall, 8-0 in SWL play and made the playoffs.
Wells will be playing soccer at CMU. She loved her time at Fruita and offered some advice for fututre Wildcats.
“(Playing for Fruita) was so important. I think I had an amazing high school experience. I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person and I’m so excited for my future,” Wells said. “Don’t give up. Nothing goes how you planned or how you want it to go, so just keep pushing. It gets better.”
The fall sports winners were: Malakhi Espinosa, Palisade football; Kennedy Vis, Central softball; Alex Morrall, Palisade boys golf; Kien Cogley, Fruita Monument boys cross country; Jadyn Heil, Fruita Monument girls cross country; Ella Yanowich, Palisade volleyball; Luiz Aguirre, Grand Junction boys soccer; and Evan Gear, Grand Junction boys tennis.
The winter sports winners were: Dillon Chapman, Grand Junction boys basketball; Wells for Fruita Monument girls basketball; Micah Kenney, Grand Junction wrestling; Kenya Contreras, D51 girls wrestling; and Sarah Cook, Grand Junction girls swimming.
The spring sports winners were: Jack Dere, Fruita Monument baseball; Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument girls golf; Wells for Fruita Monument girls soccer; Emma Aubert, Grand Junction girls tennis; Blanton for Central boys track and field; Tristian Spence for Central girls track and field; Tony Farber, Fruita Monument boys lacrosse; Amelia Knaysi, Grand Junction girls lacrosse; and Nick Silzell, D51 boys swimming.