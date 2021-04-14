Had their father not spent his childhood in a country that was fútbol-fixated, Luke and Blake Sturgeon might not be the leaders of the Grand Junction High School soccer team that they are now.
Luke, a senior, and Blake, a sophomore, are both strikers for the Tigers (5-1-2, 4-1-1 Southwestern League). Blake has scored five goals and assisted four more. Luke’s found the back of the net four times with three assists.
Combined, the brothers have been directly involved in 16 of the team’s 28 goals.
“It’s awesome (playing with my brother) man,” Luke said. “Just being able to set him up, or having him set me up, it’s a great feeling.”
“It’s fun playing with my brother one last year,” Blake added. “I think we’ll go far. It’s nice.”
Soccer has been a staple of the Sturgeon household for decades. Tim Sturgeon, Luke and Blake’s father, moved with his family to Brazil when Tim was only one year old. The Sturgeon clan spent more than eight years in Brazil before returning to the United States to live on the Western Slope.
In Brazil, soccer reigns supreme over all other sports by a margin wider than the country’s portion of the Amazon River. The men’s national team is the most decorated on the planet with a record five World Cup championships to its name.
“There were other sports options, but that was basically the only thing I knew and grew up with,” Tim said. “It’s been in the family ever since.”
Once the Sturgeons moved to the Grand Valley, Tim and his siblings all played soccer at the prep level — for the rivals of the school at which his sons would forge their own path on the pitch.
“He has three brothers and all four of them played at Fruita,” Blake said. “It’s kind of weird playing at Junction after that. It’s kind of funny.”
After high school, Tim joined the U.S. Navy, where he continued to be a soccer standout. He was part of the All-Navy soccer team, allowing him unique opportunities for competition.
“It’s not the Naval Academy, but basically, you have a camp and they pick players through that camp, then you play semi-pro teams and other Naval teams,” Tim said. “I think we played Canada one time and a couple of northwestern semi-pro teams. … It was great. It was tough. I had to really play hard and be on my game.”
All these years later, his sons are among the most productive soccer players on the Western Slope.
“They really didn’t have an option,” Tim joked. “I really didn’t want them going the football route. I grew up with soccer and loved it from the start, so they got in and loved it. It’s been passed down that way.”
For the Tigers to continue their strong form down the stretch and contend in the postseason, they’ll need the Sturgeons to continue bringing their strengths to the forefront in each game.
“Blake finishes so much better than I do,” Luke said.
“That dude can turn anyone (with his dribbling),” Blake added.