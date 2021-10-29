The Grand Junction High School boys soccer team began its playoff game against Steamboat Springs at a slow pace.
But the team flipped a switch at halftime Thursday and survived multiple lead changes to beat the Sailors 5-3 in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Canyon View Park.
“What a rollercoaster. We had good moments, bad moments, frustrating moments and proud moments,” coach Jonathan Pando said. “This is one of those games we didn’t have control over. Steamboat played very well and momentum went back and forth. But one thing I will say is that the boys kept their composure.”
The Tigers (11-5) couldn’t find their footing to start the match. The same team that won thanks to a physical style of play was being pushed around by a Sailors team that entered the playoffs having lost three of their previous four games.
Steamboat (7-8-1) was aggressive all game, and kept the ball on the Tigers’ side of the field for most of the first half. On a penalty kick, goalkeeper Andon Tow saved the initial shot by knocking the ball into the goalpost, but it ricocheted straight to a Steamboat player, who tapped it in for a 1-0 lead.
Other than that sequence, the first half was tame for both teams.
That wasn’t the case in the second half.
“During halftime we talked about tactics and coming out with a lot more energy,” Pando said.
The Tigers appeared to take that to heart, but junior Blake Sturgeon took Pando’s words to a whole new level.
Sturgeon drew a penalty kick early in the second half that Luiz Aguirre missed. Moments later, Sturgeon passed to a covered Angel Mendez, who drew another penalty kick that he drilled to make the score 1-1.
Steamboat responded immediately with a goal for a 2-1 lead, which didn’t last very long. Grand Junction’s Mason Sanders and Matthew Parkes each scored within 30 seconds for a 3-2 lead.
The Sailors scored on the ensuing possession for another tie, 3-3, and set up Sturgeon’s hero moment.
Sturgeon gathered the ball around midfield and dribbled down the right side of the field, shaking off one pesky defender to give himself more space. Sturgeon then cut right and shot cross-field into the lower left corner of the net for the go-ahead goal.
Sturgeon was mobbed by his teammates as he ran to a corner flag to celebrate. On the other side of the boundary line, a dozen or so students huddled and cheered their classmate for sinking the game-clinching goal.
“My pops grew up in Brazil so I like to add those little moves he learned to my game. You know, do a little bit extra to get by the man,” Sturgeon said. “It gives me confidence and gets the defender off balance, which gives me a chance to get my shot off.”
The goal sunk the Sailors, which opened the opportunity for the Tigers to score once more.
For the cherry on top, Matthew Silzell crossed the ball into a crowd of players where Miller Jones leaped above the defenders and headed the ball into the top of the net for the 5-3 lead.
On Nov. 3, the Tigers will travel to Colorado Springs to play Cheyenne Mountain, which beat Riverdale Ridge 2-0 on Thursday.
Pando commended his team’s resilience in the hectic match, but thinks there’s still room for improvement.
“I’d like to see us play more composed against high-intensity, aggressive teams so the play style doesn’t affect our game,” Pando said. “Still, I’m so proud of their composure. With things going back and forth like that, they didn’t let their heads down.”