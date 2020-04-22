It didn’t take long for Paul Cain to get the question.
The date “June 1” stuck out in CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green’s announcement Tuesday that the spring sports season has been canceled. Coaches are prohibited from in-person contact with players through that date.
“The guidelines, as outlined in previous CHSAA spring moratorium communications, will be in place until June 1, even if federal and state guidelines are relaxed,” her statement read. “The Association will not sanction or conduct events after June 1. Local school districts will determine usage during this time, and after June 1.”
That doesn’t necessarily mean summer teams can get together on June 2, Cain said.
“I’m going to need some directive from our superintendent because I’m already being asked, ‘Can we start June 2?’ I’m like, ‘Let’s hold off,’ ” Cain said.
The Jefferson County School District has already banned the use of any of its facilities until Aug. 1, ending summer play for those schools.
Central High School baseball coach Chuck Yost wants to get on the field as much as the next guy, but he’s not willing to put any of his players or their families at risk.
“In the grand scheme of things, yeah, it sucks, but you want to keep kids and their families and the community as safe as you can,” Yost said. “You don’t want to ignore this and say ‘Let’s do it because others are.’ We’re fortunate here in Mesa County that we’ve missed a lot of the spread, but the last thing you want to do is have a baseball tournament and invite teams from Denver and out of state in and you infect our whole community.
“As much as you want to get on the field and work with these kids, it’s also we want to make sure we’re keeping them safe and doing what’s best for our kids, their families and the community.”
Cain agreed, noting that a second wave of COVID-19 could hit, and it’s imperative to limit exposure, even if that means shutting down summer leagues. If the school district and Colorado Mesa keep facilities closed through the summer, it will affect summer camps in several sports, tennis leagues, Maverick Aquatics and CMU’s individual and team basketball camps.
Under Mesa County’s plan to reopen facilities and businesses, sports venues and large crowds fall under Phase 3.
The American Legion has already canceled regionals and its national tournament, and is leaving summer play up to state associations.
Gene Taylor’s coach Dave Jahnke said Colorado American Legion Baseball hasn’t made a decision, but he won’t be surprised if the season is canceled because so many teams in the league have ties to school programs.
Finances are also on Yost’s mind when it comes to summer baseball.
“We try to do everything we can to keep our summer ball reasonably priced, but what’s reasonably priced now if Mom and Dad haven’t been working for a month and a half?” he said. “You’ve gotta understand that responsibility to families and what they’re going through financially.”
Also, he said, the rules of baseball make it impossible to comply with social distancing.
“You’ve got a hitter, a catcher and an umpire standing right there,” he said. “Or if a kid hits a single, now you’ve got to hold him on first. That’s not six feet.”
Yost is willing to sacrifice a summer of baseball if it means schools can reopen in the fall.
“People are scared is school going to start on time? I think that’s a bigger issue than are we going to have summer baseball,” he said. “What are we looking at for schools next year? I’d rather be in a classroom, my kids would rather be in a classroom, my wife would rather be in a classroom. I think there are bigger things to worry about.”