The Palisade High School Bulldogs chomped on the Summit Tigers baseball team for the better part of five years.
The Tigers bit back on Saturday, beating the Bulldogs 10-9 in the Class 4A Region 5 tournament to advance to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs (18-7) allowed seven runs in the second inning but clawed back to the final out. With the bases loaded and one down, back-to-back strikeouts ended their season.
“This hurts,” coach Nate Porter said. “Sometimes, baseball losses are like childbirth. Some women swear they’ll never do it again and then they have three or four kids. It hurts so bad at the time but the blessings you get from tough times far outweigh the tough times.”
No. 4 Palisade opened the day with an 8-3 win over No. 28 Central (11-13). The crosstown rivals traded blows before the Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Riding that momentum, it seemed Palisade was primed for another win and another rout of Western Slope League foe Summit.
In Palisade’s first at-bat, leadoff man Hunter Howard reached on a throwing error. Brett Rozman then hit a home run, his second of the day, for an early 2-0 lead.
But the wheels came off moments later.
Josh Zotto fanned two of the first three batters in the top of the second inning before the next seven reached base with either hits, walks, errors or being hit by a pitch. No. 12 Summit led 10-3 after three.
The home Palisade crowd was stunned. The Western Slope League has been Palisade’s punching bag in recent years. Palisade crushed Summit 22-1 just over a month ago.
“Summit came out, they’ve gotten progressively better over the year,” Porter said. “Their coach has done an excellent job with that program.”
The Bulldogs did their best to mount a comeback, and those efforts began at the bottom of the lineup.
Bradan Blanck drew a walk in the fourth inning and advanced to second on Easton Embry’s single. Both moved into scoring position on a balk. Asher Morby then scored Blanck on a single for his fifth RBI of the season. Embry scored on a sacrifice fly by Howard and Morby scored when Nick Campbell lined a single to center field and it was 10-6.
Zotto drove in Rozman, who was walked intentionally, and Kayden Dowdy in the bottom of the seventh with a double. Morby then drew a walk with Will Seriani on first, Blanck on second and Zotto on third to force in one run. But the comeback bid fell short.
Porter praised his seniors Rozman, Blanck, Campbell, Zotto, Ryker Harsha and Alex Morrall.
“This loss doesn’t define us and it doesn’t define these guys, either,” Porter said. “This is the most enjoyable group of kids I’ve coached from top to bottom. These seniors, I can’t say enough about them … I’m gonna miss that group of guys.
CENTRAL
Central had moments to upset Palisade in its first playoff game in six years but fell short.
The Warriors return a solid core of players. Among that group is Ryland Nostrand, who finished the year with 106 strikeouts. Also returning are key players Lewis Coonts, Kaden Guerrieri, Jaxxon Collins and Trevor Zeik.
“We had one kid on our team with playoff experience and that was in basketball two years ago,” coach Chuck Yost said. “The future is not empty by any means, but we gotta find some players around them, as well.”
Next school year is the last teaching for Yost, the longtime skipper who guided the Warriors to the 5A state title in 2002. Yost said he was unsure that next year would be his last coaching.
“I still enjoy it and I still want to be out here and it’s still fun,” Yost said. “I’m not making any plans to be done.”
GRAND JUNCTION FALLS
Grand Junction lost to Pueblo County 9-8 in the 4A Region 2 championship game.
The No. 15 Tigers opened the day with a 9-2 win over Silver Creek. Against the No. 2 Hornets, the Tigers fell behind 9-0 after four innings. But they strung together hits to trim that deficit to four runs with two down.
Jase Satterfield then tripled on a line drive to right field to score Will Applegate, Cam Ochoa and Ben Coleman. But a dropped third strike on the next at-bat ended the Tigers’ season.
First-year coach Si Espinoza helped guide the Tigers (16-9) to their first winning season in four years.
DELTA HEADED TO STATE
Delta hosted the 3A Region 7 and earned a spot in the state tournament in dominating fashion.
The No. 7 Panthers crushed No. 26 Pagosa Springs 16-0 and then handled No. 10 Sterling 13-3.