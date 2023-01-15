The waters haven’t been too calm for two of the top high school swimmers in the Grand Valley.
Grand Junction’s Whitney Stortz and Fruita Monument’s Kendyll Wilkinson, like so many other young athletes, are consistently among top finishers at high school meets on the Western Slope.
But in order to get there, each had to overcome internal and external pressure and stresses to excel.
“When you grow up and start getting hormones and stuff, there’s a lot of stress that follows and you start overthinking things,” Stortz said Saturday at the GJHS Invite at El Pomar Natatorium. “I have certain races where I’ll get super nervous before it starts.”
Stortz, a sophomore, has been swimming since she was inspired by Missy Franklin’s showing at the 2012 London Olympics. Stortz qualified for the state meet as a freshman.
Just before the state meet, Stortz came down with swimmer’s shoulder, which means tendons in the shoulder were rubbing or pressing on the shoulder blade. That required her to go to physical therapy to ease the pain and recover.
“I couldn’t swim for a while, it was really hard,” Stortz said. “I’m still kind of overcoming it. I went to PT to do stretches every day and I still have to do them, otherwise it starts hurting.”
In addition to the shoulder pain, Stortz deals with the added pressure of competing to the best of her abilities.
To counter that stress, Stortz has been seeing a counselor and practicing various mindfulness methods. One of the methods she does is called tapping.
“It’s kind of strange. You tap your face and head before a race and it grounds you,” Stortz said.
Stortz goes to those lengths because, for her, there’s nothing like competing in the pool.
Wilkinson has also overcome the stress that swimming brings.
The junior has been swimming since she was in the second grade. She loves that the sport places the onus on the individual to succeed. Plenty of other sports do that as well, but Wilkinson reaches a state of serenity in the water.
“Whenever you’re in the water, you can only hear yourself and your own thoughts,” she said. “Once you push off the wall and you’re in the water, it’s just you.”
Wilkinson said in the past she felt pressure to perform well to please her parents, teammates and friends. Although she knows that came from a place of love, competing in such a rigorous sport for the sake of others wasn’t sustainable.
“I had a rough club season in the summer after my freshman year. I put a lot of pressure on myself and I didn’t reach my goals to qualify for sectionals,” Wilkinson said. “After that, I became a lot more mindful of my training and how I was thinking about my races … I went from thinking ‘I have to do this’ to ‘I can do this.’
Wilkinson and Stortz both had good showings Saturday.
Stortz placed third in the 200-yard individual medley with a season-best time of 2 minutes, 22.47 seconds. She, Abby Price, Emily Hardin and McKinley Baum finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.82, which was 2.77 seconds faster than their entry time. In the 100 backstroke, Stortz touched the wall in the 100 in 1:08.21 to place fifth.
Wilkinson placed in the top five in each of her three events. She won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.76, which was slightly slower than her entry time. She also placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:31.78. Finally, she, Molli Atwood, Anastacia Shaw and Kaelen Seely finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.79.
Of course, it takes time to overcome pressure and stress. And it’s a battle that can be fought every day. But Stortz and Wilkinson both treat their past as learning experiences and help teammates deal with the same roadblocks.
“Listen to your coaches, keep doing stretches if you’re doing PT and don’t lose confidence in yourself,” Stortz said. “I really thought I couldn’t do anything and totally checked out … Stick with it and things will be fine.”
Glenwood wins title
Eleven teams competed at the GJHS invite. The Tigers finished fourth with 286 points and the Wildcats placed sixth with 167.5. Glenwood Springs won the event with a gaudy 499.5 points — nearly 150 points more than second-place Durango.
Stortz and Wilkinson weren’t the only swimmers on their teams to turn in great performance.
The Tigers’ Kylee Mull won the 100 breaststroke and teammate Lily Rath placed second in the one-meter diving competition. Leah Talbot and Mallory Cawood also turned in top-five finishes in individual events.
For Fruita, Shaw had a big day that was highlighted by a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle. She, Wilkinson, Kaylen Stoddard and Atwood also finished fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.