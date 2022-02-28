Colorado Mesa’s 8-2 run over parts of the second and third quarters Sunday resulted in a 16-13 victory over rival Westminster in the RMAC men’s lacrosse opener at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Mavericks (3-1, 1-0 RMAC) got four goals from AJ Switzer, three coming in the crucial scoring run, including one just more than one minute into the third quarter that put CMU up for good.
James Steinke figured in seven goals, with two goals and tying a program record with five assists.
Down 2-0 in the first quarter, the Mavericks struck for back-to-back goals within a 24-second span, then took a 3-2 lead on a buzzer-beating goal by Sergio Pelayo.
Four of the next five goals were scored by the Griffins (0-1, 0-1), putting them up 6-4 with 5:21 remaining in the first half.
Carson Schwark scored a man-advantage goal to spark a 3-0 scoring flurry over a span of 1 minute, 11 seconds.
It was tied 7-7 at halftime, Switzer scored early in the third quarter and CMU continued to put on the pressure, building a three-goal lead late in the third quarter.
With 8½ minutes left in the game, Westminster had cut the lead to two goals, but JJ Brummett and Switzer responded and the Mavericks’ defense allowed only one more goal in the final 10 seconds.
Dylan Checketts won 22 of 29 faceoffs to spark CMU’s attack, and also had 14 of the Mavericks’ 52 ground balls.
Freshman goalkeeper Reece Sullivan made eight saves for the win.
Softball
Ellie Smith hit two home runs and she and Shea Mauser both pitched complete games in the Mavericks’ doubleheader sweep of Metro State in the RMAC opener for both teams.
Mauser allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven in the opener, a 5-1 victory, and Smith allowed one run on six hits, striking out six in a 7-1 victory in the second game.
The teams were tied 1-1 in the first game after Metro’s Shelby Robb and CMU’s Sarah Jorissen each hit solo home runs.
Smith hit a home run in the fourth and Mallory Warner ripped her first career home run later in the inning. Jorissen doubled and scored on Iliana Mendoza’s base hit to put the Mavs up 4-1.
After giving up Robb’s home run in the third, Mauser retired 10 of the next 12 batters for her first victory of the season.
The teams were scoreless through three innings in the second game. Smith gave up one run in the fourth, but got that back with her solo home run in the bottom of the inning.
Ashley Bradford’s double to the left-field fence scored pinch-runner Brandi Haller in the fifth, and the Mavericks (8-4, 2-0 RMAC) put up five runs in the inning, helped by a pair of errors by Metro State (8-7, 0-2).
The teams play another doubleheader today starting at 11 a.m. at the CMU Softball Stadium.