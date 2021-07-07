Baseball
Taylor’s rolls past Palisade
Gene Taylor’s American Legion team scored 23 unanswered runs Tuesday, breaking open a 3-3 game to rout Palisade 26-3.
Each team scored three runs in the first inning, but entering the fifth, Taylor’s (4-4-1) got the bats going, scoring three runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Another six runs scored in the eighth and eight more in the ninth.
Taylor’s pounded out 27 hits at the game played at Palisade High School, with Colton Romero going 4 for 5, scoring four runs and driving in three.
Logan Cardoza had four RBI, going 3 for 5, and Jadis Clemmer doubled and tripled and drove in three runs. Luke Weaver also had three RBI, hitting a pair of doubles.
Ripp Lockhart, Brett Woytek and Joe Black each threw three innings for Taylor’s, combining to give up three runs on seven hits. They walked a combined five batters and struck out six.
Five Palisade pitchers combined to strike out nine batters, but the Bulldogs committed five errors that helped break the game open.