American Legion Baseball
Gene Taylor's drops 1-run game
Gene Taylor's American Legion baseball team gave up the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday and lost 4-3 to Idaho Falls in a tournament in Bozeman, Montana.
Jack Mohler singled in the tying run in the top of the fifth inning, but Gene Taylor's (1-3) couldn't get a runner in scoring position in the final two innings.
Mohler and Stevenson Reynolds each hit two hits and drove in one run each for Taylor's, which plays a team to be determined this morning in its final tournament game. Reynolds tripled in one run in the fifth inning, then scored the tying run.
Triston Nostrand took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked five in five innings.