American Legion Baseball
Rally comes up short for Taylor’s
Down 11-3, the Gene Taylor’s American Legion baseball team rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday, but fell 11-7 to Burkburnett, Texas, in the first round of the Andenucio Tournament in Pueblo.
Thursday evening, Taylor's was shut out 2-0 by Pueblo Azteca.
Kaden Manchester was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the sixth against Burkburnett, and Jesse Gadd and Ty Wytulka both doubled home runs. Wytulka scored on Jadis Clemmer’s two-out base hit to left, but Taylor’s couldn’t generate anything after that.
Gadd, Ryder Mancuso and Clemmer each had two hits, with Wytulka, Gadd and Peyton Nessler all recording doubles.
Lucas Brown took the loss, allowing seven runs on only two hits in the first two innings. He walked four and struck out five. Shawn Meisner fanned seven batters over the final five innings to keep Taylor’s in the game until the bats came around late.
Against Pueblo Azteca, Taylor's managed only two hits, singles by Shawn Meisner and Luke Weaver, striking out 16 times.
Wytulka fanned 14 batters in the pitching duel, which was tied until Pueblo scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Gene Taylor's faces Cherry Creek this morning.