It can get frustrating when you think you hit the ball on the button and you roll it over to the shortstop.
“You have to stay positive, because it doesn’t fall sometimes,” said Logan Cardoza, who went 3 for 4 for the Gene Taylor’s 18U American Legion baseball team in the first game of a doubleheader at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
It’s part of the learning curve when high school baseball players swing wood bats, as Taylor’s and the Rocky Mountain Lobos did Tuesday in a league doubleheader. Taylor’s dropped both games, 8-7 and 8-4 on a scorcher of an afternoon.
Normally, the league twinbill would be played with BBCOR (metal/composite) bats, as will be the case today when Taylor’s plays the Northern Colorado Storm, but the coaches agreed to swing wood one more day before making the switch.
“It’s helped me be more comfortable and helps me figure out my swing more,” said Cardoza, who will be a senior at Fruita Monument in the fall. He said his goal for the summer was to improve his hitting.
“Hitting the ball hard was my main focus, still being able to barrel the ball after going from metal to wood in the summer,” he said.
Most of the tournaments Taylor’s has played this summer have been wood-bat tournaments, and coach Dave Jahnke thinks switching back for league play will benefit his club, which has hit the ball well most of the summer.
“We use it as a teaching tool, just the smaller sweet spot on the bat,” Jahnke said. “Try to get the sweet spot on the ball more often than not. They kind of took to it. They realized when we were out in California it clicked on them that they were swinging wood all summer and once we hit the league season and in the state tournament we’re going to be swinging metal, so it’s a little bit of a cheat code type deal.”
If you can hit with a wood bat, the ball will start jumping once you get the metal bat in your hands, especially on hot summer days.
The high school Legion teams — Taylor’s is also fielding a 16-under team — bring the top players from all four high schools and often surrounding schools together for a jam-packed schedule of games. The older team has already played 22 games, which is just two shy of what the Wildcats’ varsity team played in the spring, with the league schedule just beginning.
“It’s allowed me to get a lot of reps in, give me a lot of baseball games,” said Luke Weaver, who, along with his younger brother Josh, is playing on both the 18U and 16U teams this summer. Josh changed uniforms after the doubleheader against the Lobos to play the Grand Junction Trojans at The Diamond on Tuesday evening. Luke is taking the week off from the younger team. He pitched the opening game, going six innings and allowing eight runs, only five earned, on 11 hits. He struck out three and walked one.
“Playing with both teams allows me to pitch a lot when I need to and hit a lot and work on everything I need to,” said Luke, entering his junior year with the Wildcats. He’s using the summer to improve his control and velocity on the mound and add power to his swing.
Facing batters without BBCOR bats in their hands gives the pitchers a boost of confidence, too.
“More often than not they’ll be caught or be softer on the ground,” Luke said. “A lot of times with metal you can get away with bad swings and put contact on the ball but with wood they’re not going to go that far. It gives me a little more confidence when I’m pitching.”
Four errors and a couple of balls hit over the outfielders’ heads hurt Taylor’s in the opener. Tied 5-5, the Lobos scored three runs in the fifth inning on a couple of bad breaks. With one out, third baseman Ben Coleman made a great backhanded stop of a ball down the line and had a long throw across to Will Applegate, who did the splits to reach the ball, but his back foot barely came off the bag.
A balk and a base hit got one run home, and with two out, Coleman fielded the ball and tagged the runner coming across, but neither umpire saw the tag and ruled him safe on the fielder’s choice. Two more runs scored on a base hit for an 8-5 lead.
Ryder Mancuso doubled and scored on a base hit by Applegate in the seventh, but Josh Weaver, running for Applegate, was stranded at second.
The Lobos scored seven runs on eight hits in a long third inning of the second game off Jase Satterfield, but Coleman came on in the fourth and allowed only one run the rest of the way to give Taylor’s a chance to come back.
Coleman got one run home when he reached on an error after Luke Weaver and Mancuso singled and Peyton Nessler beat out an infield single. Josh Weaver followed with his second hit of the game, a two-run double to left.
“It’s a lot of fun to play with some new kids,” Josh Weaver, 14, said of playing with the older team. He’ll be a freshman at Fruita Monument in the fall. “It’s fun to get some experience and see how different it is from the 18s to the 16s. I’ve learned a lot of different things, good things, from the 18s so when I go back down to the 16s I can use what they’ve taught me.
“Using the wood has taught me a lot. You get instant feedback if you don’t strike the ball. It’s taught me to stay on line, stay level and hit the ball, make good contact every time, so when I do transition back to the metal, it goes a lot farther.”