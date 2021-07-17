Alex Champagne tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by River Jackson in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to give Cherry Creek a 7-6 victory over Gene Taylor's American Legion baseball team in the Andenucio Tournament in Pueblo.
Taylor's scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6. Nick Campbell walked and moved to second on Drew Woytek's base hit. Kaden Manchester followed with a single to load the bases, and with two out, Jesse Gadd delivered a pinch-hit double to clear the bases. He was stranded at second when Ty Wytulka struck out.
Luke Weaver took the loss, allowing only the one run in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Manchester continued to hit the ball well, going 3 for 4 and scoring twice for Taylor's (7-10-1), which faces Four Corners and the Parker Lightning today at Runyon Sports Complex.