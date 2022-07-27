Cole Jones allowed only three hits Tuesday afternoon, but Gene Taylor’s lost 2-1 to the Rocky Mountain Lobos in the American Legion state tournament. Will Applegate, right, hit a three-run home run later in the day in a 5-1 victory over the Loveland Aces to put Taylor’s in the title game today.
Scott Crabtree
Gene Taylor’s Will Applegate went 3 for 4 with a double and a three-run home run Tuesday to help the Grand Junction American Legion team defeat Loveland 5-1 and reach today’s state championship game.
For Gene Taylor’s to win its third straight American Legion state title, it’ll take a doubleheader sweep against its league rival today.
After dropping a 2-1 decision Tuesday to the Rocky Mountain Lobos in a matchup of outstanding pitching, the Grand Junction Legion team responded with a 5-1 win over the Loveland Aces at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
That victory put Taylor’s into today’s championship game against the Lobos at 11 a.m. at The Diamond, needing to win to force an if-necessary game at 2 p.m. The state champion qualifies for the regional tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
Admission to the state tournament is free at Colorado Mesa’s new baseball stadium.
Cole Jones allowed only three hits in a complete-game performance against Rocky Mountain, striking out four and walking two.
Single runs in the first and third innings were just enough for the Lobos, who defeated Gene Taylor’s in a pair of close games during league play.
In the sixth inning, Peyton Nessler reached on an error, moved up on a balk called on Rocky Mountain pitcher Brady Hall, and took third on a wild pitch. Hall allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight in the complete game.
Ben Coleman popped out to second base and Logan Cardoza worked a walk to put runners at the corners for Nick Campbell. His squeeze bunt scored Nessler and moved Cardoza to second. Will Applegate’s fly ball was tracked down in right field to end the inning.
Drew Woytek, who went 3 for 3, singled with two out in the seventh inning, but Luke Weaver flied out to center, dropping Taylor’s into the elimination game against Loveland.
It didn’t take long for Taylor’s to respond, with Applegate delivering an RBI single in the first inning, Ryder Mancuso getting another run home in the second on a sacrifice fly, and then three runs coming across in the third.
Applegate drove a three-run home run to right for a 5-0 lead, scoring Nessler and Coleman. Nessler led off the inning with a walk and took third on Coleman’s double to right.
Jase Satterfield scattered four hits over the first five innings, striking out six, and Nessler finished up by allowing only one hit over the final two innings.
Applegate, the all-state first baseman for Grand Junction High School, broke out with a three-hit game, driving in four runs, including a double to lead off the fifth inning — he was stranded at third.