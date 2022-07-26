Ben Coleman connects for an RBI single in the first inning of Gene Taylor’s 11-0 victory over Monarch on Monday evening in the American Legion state tournament at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Luke Weaver, below, threw five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Luke Weaver threw five scoreless innings Monday evening, allowing ony three hits, in Gene Taylor’s 11-0, five-inning victory over Monarch. Weaver struck out eight and walked one in the first round of the American Legion State Tournament at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Scott Crabtree
Jase Satterfield slides safely into third base Monday night in Gene Taylor’s 11-0 victory over Monarch in the American Legion State Tournament.
Nick Campbell slides across the plate Monday on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of Gene Taylor’s 11-0 victory over Monarch in the first round of the American Legion State Tournament.
Wins and losses are essential, but Dave Jahnke has been looking for growth from the players of the Gene Taylor’s 18U baseball team.
And he thinks he saw a summer’s worth of hard work pay dividends when the club beat Monarch 11-0 in five innings in the first round of the American Legion state tournament on Monday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
“The big thing that I preach with them is the approach to the plate. They need to have a plan, not just swinging at anything. What are you looking for at certain counts?” Jahnke said.
“Today, I think you saw the culmination of that with us jumping on pitches early. Putting up four runs in the first inning accentuates that.”
Gene Taylor’s was the designated away team and batted through the lineup in the first inning, with each of the first four batters reaching base safely and scoring.
Kaden Manchester got the game off on the right foot with a single. Peyton Nessler then stepped up and as he swung on the second pitch he saw, Manchester jolted to second base for a hit and run. Nessler then lined his pitch just out of the range of the second baseman, who appeared to put himself out of position on the play.
Gene Taylor’s capitalizing on Monarch mistakes only continued. In the third inning, a Monarch hitter hit a fly ball to the edge of the warning track with a runner at second base. Logan Cardoza caught the ball and threw the runner out, who advanced past third and failed to tag up.
Monarch committed four errors, threw four wild pitches, hit two batters and had numerous dropped balls and throws off the bag.
That allowed hitters like Ben Coleman to feast.
Coleman, who is entering his junior season at Grand Junction High School, went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, drove in one run and doubled. And the player the Tigers will get in 2023 could be different than who he was this past spring.
“I feel like my glove and fielding have improved, I’m getting a lot more ground balls and that allows me to perform at a higher level,” Coleman said.
“At the beginning of the summer, I think I was a bit scared. I wasn’t thinking as much and I wasn’t taking the game as seriously. But now I’m focusing a lot more on it.”
Jahnke said Coleman’s most noticeable improvement has come at third base.
On Monarch’s first at-bat, Coleman fielded a bouncing grounder by fully extending and threw the runner out at first with time to spare.
Luke Weaver was on the mound for Gene Taylor’s and allowed three hits, one walk and struck out eight batters on only 78 pitches.
Jahnke praised Weaver’s pitch control and placement and said the Fruita Monument sophomore reached 84 mph on the radar gun.
“I’ve been feeling really good lately and after we put four runs on the board in the first, that helped,” Weaver said.
“When we have a lead like that, I’m able to pitch with a lot more confidence. I know that I can give up a few hits and still have a lead.”
Nessler and Cardoza contributed to that lead, with each notching multiple hits and doubles. Eight of Gene Taylor’s 11 hits were singles. In addition to Coleman and Cardoza, Nick Campbell, Gavin Cardoza and Ryder Mancuso each had one RBI.
Next up for Gene Taylor’s is the Rocky Mountain Lobos from Fort Collins at 2 this afternoon at The Diamond.
The two teams have a friendly rivalry, Jahnke said, and they’re excited to face off.
Jahnke has made a point to teach the players to think about baseball on a deeper level and learn from mistakes. After tough games in out-of-state tournaments, he thinks the guys are there.
“In those tournaments, like the one in California, we competed really well but we just didn’t finish games,” Jahnke said. “We met last night as a team and talked about finishing games well. … I’m fine losing those games as long as we learned something from it.”