American Legion Baseball
Taylor’s season ends in regional
The bottom of the sixth inning was the downfall for the second straight day for the Gene Taylor’s baseball team in the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
Taylor’s gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 5-4 loss to Washington (Missouri) Post 218 and was eliminated from the tournament, going 0-2.
Kade Bessert singled home Jesse Gadd, who walked, and Ty Wytulka, who doubled, in the top of the sixth inning to put Taylor’s up 4-1.
With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the sixth, Wytulka gave up an RBI single. An error allowed two more runners to score, tying the game at 4-4 and putting the go-ahead run at second. A passed ball moved the runner to third, and he scored on a base hit.
Luke Weaver relieved Wytulka and got a ground ball to get Taylor’s out of the inning down only one run. Peyton Nessler led off the top of the seventh with a base hit and Drew Woytek bunted him to second. Kaden Manchester flied out and Gadd popped out, ending the season for Taylor’s (11-15-1).
Wytulka had a pair of doubles and dove in two runs for Taylor’s, and allowed five runs on four hits, striking out five, in 5 2/3 innings. Bessert drove in the other two runs for Taylor’s, which finished with four hits.
Prep Golf
Fruita’s Hayward finishes second in 2021 season-opening tourney
Fruita Monument senior Kade Hayward shot a 2-over-par 74 on Friday to finish second at the season-opening Devil’s Thumb Invitational in Delta.
Basalt’s Garrett Exelbert won the individual title and the Longhorns won the team title by six shots over Montrose. The Wildcats were third and Palisade finished fourth.
Grand Junction freshman Jack Kaul shot a 76 and tied for fourth and Bulldogs junior Alex Morrall tied for sixth at 77.
Central’s top finisher was junior Owen Kieran at 92.
College Sports
Four Maverick athletes earn
Academic All-American status
Four Colorado Mesa student-athletes received Academic All-America designation Thursday from the College Sports Information Directors of America for at-large sports.
Three members of CMU’s swimming and diving program, Lane Austin (3.79 GPA, business administration), Mahmoud Elgayar (3.65, mechanical engineering) and Jolynn Harris (3.83, exercise science) all made the second team, with Austin and Elgayar making the team for the second consecutive year. Harris is a diver and also is on the women’s wrestling team.
Hannah More (3.85, mechanical engineering) of the women’s golf team was a third-team selection. CMU had the most at-large selections among RMAC institutions.