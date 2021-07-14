The Gene Taylor's and Fruita Monument baseball teams combined for 27 runs and 21 hits Tuesday at Fruita, with Taylor's coming out on top 17-10.
The American Legion team scored 12 of its 17 runs in the first three innings and the Wildcats came back late, scoring nine runs from the fifth through eighth innings to close the deficit.
A six-run third inning was the big one for Gene Taylor's, with Kaden Manchester and Landon Scarbrough delivering RBI base hits. Another run came across on a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch scored another and one more scored on an error.
Fruita put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Jack Dere driving a bases-loaded single to center. Three runs scored on bases-loaded walks.
Manchester finished 3 for 4, scored four runs and drove in two for Taylor's, Lucas Brown had hree RBI and Nick Campbell went 3 for 3.
For the Wildcats, Parker Noah hit a leadoff home run in the fifth and finished with two RBI. Ryder Willford went 2 for 4 with a triple and Dere had a pair of hits.
Luke Weaver got the win for Taylor's, allowing one run on two hits in three innings of work.