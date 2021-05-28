Typically, for the teams fortunate enough to earn a spot in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, their time in Grand Junction isn’t only about how they do on the diamond.
Other activities before and during the tournament provide lasting memories for the teams.
The banquet, when the teams are honored and inductees into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame are acknowledged. The Challenger games in which teams bond with and are buddies for local kids with special needs. The youth clinic, when players help teach the next generation of ballplayers.
Barbecues with meat on the grill while meeting fans.
All of those activities are usually part of the experience of the JUCO World Series. For this year’s tournament, however, no risks are being taken. As a result of the lingering presence of the COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of last year’s season and tournament, all of those are out the window.
“What we’re trying to do this year is, primarily, get through 19 games. That’s the first goal,” said Lee Young, the JUCO World Series host and marketing director. “The last thing we want is some teams to come in and somebody gets sick and that affects things. What we’re doing with the hosts is that all of the stuff that usually happens before the tournament, we’re not going to do. We’re trying to avoid the super-spreader type of events where a team comes in and you have a whole bunch of people go meet them, and then they go back out, and that kind of thing.”
Each team will have a host from an area service club, as is tradition, and teams won’t be confined to their hotel rooms once they arrive in western Colorado. Hosts can still show teams around town and take them to the area’s natural attractions, such as Colorado National Monument and Grand Mesa.
However, hosts won’t bring the teams to social events and will have to mind their space once the games begin. Hosts won’t be joining their teams in the dugout, nor will bat boys. Hosts will sit in the stands with their respective schools’ fans and parents.
The only thing that truly matters to the JUCO World Series committee is that a national champion is crowned for the first time since Central Arizona in 2019.
“All of these teams come from various parts of the country, and a lot of those places aren’t like we are here,” Young said. “We’re pretty well open, but lots of the country is not. We have to be aware of that.
“As far as the hosts go, they’ll still perform their duties of being the ambassadors for the teams and they’ll sit in the stands with the parents and those kinds of things. We’re just trying to keep the players as protected as we can to where they can play baseball, because that’s what they’re here to do.”
Young is confident the designated hosts will adjust to a more limited role in guiding their assigned teams. After all, they’re some of the most experienced people in the organization.
“Most of the guys and gals that have been hosting have been doing it for literally decades,” Young said. “They certainly know how to go about it and how to make the teams feel welcome and part of the community. That’s what JUCO’s all about.”