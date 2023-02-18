Trevor Baskin has had the stitches removed from above his left eye.
His jersey could use them now.
In the opening two minutes of Friday night's game against New Mexico Highlands, Baskin took a 3-point shot from the top of the key, then looked down at his left side. His jersey was ripped halfway down, the result of it being grabbed under the basket earlier on that possession, but no foul was called.
“I was not very happy with (his defender) at the beginning of the game,” Baskin said. “I probably should have been a little more level-headed, I need to keep my composure, but 21 worked out for me.”
During a timeout, Baskin traded his No. 22 jersey for No. 21, after he responded by grabbing his own miss and throwing down a one-handed dunk, one of a handful of poster shots the redshirt sophomore had in his 24-point, 13-rebound night in the Mavericks' 87-79 victory.
That first dunk, he said, was his favorite, just because it came not long after the jersey was torn, and before his costume change.
The victory, coupled with Fort Lewis's second win over Black Hills State this week (76-68 in Spearfish, S.D.), has the Mavericks one game out of first place in the RMAC standings, and owning the tiebreaker over both Fort Lewis and Black Hills, entering the final three games of the regular season.
The Skyhawks play at South Dakota Mines today, then host Metro State and Colorado Mines next weekend with the regular-season title on the line. Black Hills hosts Adams State tonight, with games at Colorado Christian and Chadron State next Wednesday and Thursday.
CMU (21-4, 16-3 RMAC) is tied with Black Hills for second, with Mines another game back at 15-4 in conference play. The Mavericks play CSU Pueblo tonight, Westminster at home next Wednesday and travel to Western Colorado on Thursday to wrap up the regular season, so nothing will be decided until likely about 9 p.m. next Saturday.
With the Cowboys opening the game in a box-and-one defense to try to deny Blaise Threatt the ball, the Mavericks found other ways to score, with Christopher Speller coming off the bench and putting up 16 points, one of five Mavericks in double figures. Threatt still finished with 12 points and four assists and Reece Johnson and Isaac Jessup had 10 each.
“For me it was a normal game, the team was playing off of me so I come in and try to find open shots, open guys,” Speller said.
And once Mac Riniker got into foul trouble trying to slow down the RMAC's leading scorer, Dante Moses, Speller drew that assignment.
“The defensive end with Moses, a guy like him, you've got to stay in front of him without fouling and try to make shots tough for him,” Speller said.
Moses still finished with 35 points — he had 11 at halftime — but was the bulk of the offense for the Cowboys (10-15, 8-11). Ezichi Kalu had nine and Nathan Hasberry and Jalen Munn eight.
Nursing a 36-30 lead with 3:45 to play, the Mavericks went on an 11-2 run to close the half. Ty Allred, a 6-8 redshirt freshman, hit a pair of 3-pointers around one by Speller, and in the final seconds, the Mavs set up an isolation play for Threatt, who hit a driving layup with four seconds left.
“They came out and did some different things defensively, playing a box-and-one on Blaise and kind of denying him the ball, and it disrupted our flow a little bit offensively,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “But we were also able to gain some significant advantages and hit some 3s in that first half, really got to the offensive glass and were able to build a lead.
“In the second half they went back to more traditional defense and Dante Moses really got going. You can see why he's one of the leading scorers in the country, just a really difficult one-on-one matchup. Mac got into foul trouble right away in both halves, so 'Pher (Speller) came in and just did an awesome job, really competed against him and then made a major contribution at the offensive end.”
Baskin attacked the basket relentlessly on both ends, battling for rebounds and challenging Moses when he got in the paint.
Both Baskin and Speller hit key 3-pointers — Baskin was 3 for 4 from behind the arc, with two big ones in the final four minutes to break a 71-71 tie after Moses hit a step-back 3.
As a team, the Mavericks responded to the defensive wrinkle by putting up 33 shots from behind the arc and hitting 11. Conversely, Highlands was 3 for 11 from 3-point range, the difference in the game, with both teams making 28 total field goals and 20 free throws.
Baskin's from the right corner made it 74-71, and after two free throws by Moses, he banked in a 3 from the top of the key. After an offensive foul by Highlands, Threatt picked his way into the lane, drew the defense and passed the ball to Speller in the corner, who hit another 3 for an 80-73 lead.
“I know teams' bigs can't necessarily guard me off the dribble so I'm going to be given the 3-point shot,” Baskin said. “I have a lot of confidence in my shooting ability, even though I don't shoot a ton. I'm confident, I've worked on it, so I believe I'm making those shots.”
And, he added, don't overlook Speller on the scouting report.
“The thing about 'Pher is, he's 100% a winner,” DeGeorge said. “He's won everywhere he's been and he's the best in the biggest moments. He's willing to do whatever to help his team win. We've had all kinds of different roles for him over these last three years, people playing in different ways and he's always responded. I think he's playing the best basketball of his career, he's shooting it at a high rate, he's making great decisions with the ball, he's able to play on the ball, he's able to play off the ball, he can guard 1 through 4 in our league and he's willing to do whatever it takes.”
It took everything the Mavs had down the stretch to hold off the Cowboys, who just kept feeding Moses, and he just kept scoring. It was a three-point game, 80-77, with 1:28 to play after Munn came up with a steal and converted on the other end. Baskin drew a foul and hit two free throws and Moses was attacking down the left side of the lane.
On a high dribble, he lost the handle and Baskin grabbed the ball. Threatt was fouled with one minute to play and made one free throw, then made two more with 42 seconds left.
“It's one of those things we really haven't seen that much, people that aggressively trying to take the ball out of his hands,” DeGeorge said of the Cowboys' defense against Threatt. “Our initial response was, well, we've got lots of good players and if you want to play four-on-four, that's totally fine. ...
“There's this weird balance between let's just play with flow and let everybody be engaged and involved, which has been key for us, but we also have to know that Blaise is one of those guys who needs the ball and we need to have the ball in his hands in key moments. This was a good opportunity for us to face something different, and we'll learn a lot from it.”