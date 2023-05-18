From the get-go, coach Chris Hanks said this Colorado Mesa baseball team would play a different style than the past couple of seasons.
It had to — any time a team loses 108 of its 129 home runs to graduation, the vibe has to change.
It hasn’t been a seismic shift, but the Mavericks are on the cusp of doing something no Mesa team has done before: join the 100-100 club.
Led by speed demon Julian Boyd, the Mavericks swiped their 100th base of the season last week — fittingly, Boyd was the one to do it, and tied the individual single-season record with his 36th stolen bag. And when Brent Renteria and Paul Schoenfelt hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning in the RMAC Tournament championship game, they gave CMU its 97th and 98th home runs of the season.
Not one person within the program is surprised by those numbers, or the fact that CMU is the top-hitting (.376) and second-highest scoring (11.3 runs per game) team in all of Division II baseball.
“When last season ended we started the conversation with Rob Sharrar, Conrad (Villafuerte), Julian and Harrison (Rodgers) and they all agreed, we’re gonna be a different team next year, and that’s a good thing,” Hanks said after the conference tournament. “We’re gonna get back to running, they steal bags, they bunt for hits, those sorts of things, and they take a great deal of pride in that.”
Some wondered if, with losing two-time national player of the year Haydn McGeary, Caleb Farmer, Spencer Bramwell and Jordan Stubbings, mainstays their entire careers, this would be the year another team would emerge at the top of the RMAC.
Uh, no.
The Mavericks (45-9) swept six of the eight four-game series in conference play and lost only one game in the other two on the way to a 30-2 conference record and their 11th straight title.
They went undefeated in the RMAC Tournament, winning it for the first time since 2019. They’re the No. 2 seed in the region, yet ranked No. 1 in the nation and is a team built to play at sea level (aka, Cary, North Carolina, home of the Division II World Series).
“We had such massive losses last year in graduation and you know, I think a lot of folks were wondering how we recover from those losses,” Hanks said. “This team took it on as a real challenge. I gotta tell you, from the outset, they said, you know, we’re not going to be a team that just depends on the home run. We’re going to steal bases, we’re going to bunt, and we’re going to get back to manufacturing runs. And that’s what we’ve done.”
They’re on a 17-game winning streak heading into the South Central Regional, hosting one of two three-team tournaments starting today at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. St. Edward’s plays Lubbock Christian at 2 p.m., with the loser of that game facing CMU at 6. Win or lose, the Mavs will play the winner of Game 1 at 6 p.m. on Friday, the only game of the day. The rest of the schedule depends on how many teams remain at that point in the double-elimination format.
Those players Hanks talked with after the season have taken their leadership roles seriously. Sharrar, who won the starting spot in center field, led CMU with a .449 average this spring with nine home runs, 51 RBI, nine doubles and three triples. He’s also stolen 12 bases in 16 attempts and been part of three double plays on defense, including a jaw-dropping throw to the plate last weekend.
Boyd is hitting .446 with 10 home runs (up from two), with 23 doubles, five triples, 57 RBI and is 36 of 41 in the stolen base department. One of three co-players of the year in the RMAC, he’s drawn 37 walks, scored 81 runs and has a cannon of an arm, with five assists from right field.
Rodgers moved from second base to shortstop this season and was a conference co-player of the year after hitting .371 with 14 home runs, 17 doubles, 64 runs, 62 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 20 attempts.
Villafuerte got off to an incredible start and is the third .400 hitter on the team, at .437 with 12 home runs, 18 doubles and one triple. The starting left fielder has driven in 75 runs, scored 57 and has a half-dozen stolen bases. His play last weekend, including an inside-the-park home run in the title game, earned him tournament MVP honors.
Partly because the final score was 21-3, but partly because this team has a “what’s next?” approach, the Mavericks didn’t go crazy after the final out and dogpile. They all met for handshakes on the field, just like every other game they’ve won this season.
“That’s something that’s always been ingrained in our minds, since everybody stepped foot on this campus. It’s not to win the RMAC, that’s not our goal,” Villafuerte said. “It’s not to win regionals, super regionals, it’s the whole thing, and I think everybody’s on the same page here and I think we have a real good shot at doing that.”
It’s not only the offense. Unlike last season, the pitching staff has stayed healthy and has been consistent, from getting quality starts to shut-down relief pitching.
Three players established themselves as starters — Jacob Rhoades, Kannon Handy and Liam Hohenstein — with a handful of others getting starts in the four-game series throughout the season. Then Blake Rohm’s right arm started feeling better and he went from a graduate assistant coach to a reliever and has started four of his five appearances, first on a strict pitch count that went up each week.
Rhoades led the RMAC with a .230 opposing batting average and Handy’s 86 strikeouts led the league.
Anthony Durbano, back from arm surgery, is 5-0 with eight saves in 20 appearances as the closer, and Hanks has plenty of options to bridge from the starter to getting to Durbano.
“We’ve continued to learn how we play, how we mesh,” Rodgers said. “Even this tournament, it’s not like we were winning by many runs every game. The offense was cold to begin with, the pitching picks us up. If we give up more runs, the hitting will pick us up. It’s how a winning team is meant to be.”
Hanks laughed at how, when the silver championship cup was handed to them, the players snapped up the T-shirts, likening it to “a kid getting a toy for Christmas and he wants to play with the box.”
The upperclassmen, though, were beaming as they handed the trophy from one to the next — Villafuerte even gave it a quick kiss. He was a freshman the last time CMU won the conference tournament and Rodgers experienced it for the first time, then noted that every CMU team that’s made the trip to Cary won the conference tournament.
“I know for Harrison, it was very important to win the tournament because we hadn’t won the tournament since he’s been here, and he wanted to do that. He’s done that now,” Hanks said. “We just want to win every game, and it requires a lot of guys to be on the same page and have the same level of focus every day, and this team has been very good at that.”