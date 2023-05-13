One thing is for certain: There will be a new junior college baseball national champion crowned early next month in Grand Junction.

Central Arizona, which won the 2019 and 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series titles and played in the championship game in 2021, bowed out of the Region 1 playoffs last week, losing a pair of one-run games to Arizona Western in their best-of-three series. The Vaqueros won the second game of the series 2-0.