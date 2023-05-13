One thing is for certain: There will be a new junior college baseball national champion crowned early next month in Grand Junction.
Central Arizona, which won the 2019 and 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series titles and played in the championship game in 2021, bowed out of the Region 1 playoffs last week, losing a pair of one-run games to Arizona Western in their best-of-three series. The Vaqueros won the second game of the series 2-0.
Another certainty: San Jac will not be back. The Ravens of San Jacinto College-North — all of the San Jacinto junior college campuses combined their athletic teams under one mascot and black-and-blue color scheme this year — lost in the Region 14 sub-regional playoffs. Blinn College and Paris College open a best-of-three series today for the right to come to Grand Junction.
Half of the field for this year’s JUCO World Series should be filled by the end of the weekend.
Miami Dade College and the College of Central Florida won their first-round games in the South Atlantic tournament in Lakeland, Florida, and play each other today to reach Sunday’s title game. The State College of Florida and Northwest Florida State play in an elimination game. Should a second title game be necessary, it’s scheduled for Monday.
The South District in Oxford, Alabama, got hit with rain on Friday, but was back playing by noon, with Chattahoochee Valley winning an elimination game, and Snead State also staying alive. Four of the top seeds were playing late, Shelton State and Wallace State, followed by Lawson State and Wallace-Dothan. That championship game is Sunday, with the if-necessary game on Monday.
In the Southwest District in Weatherford, Texas, Midland upended 2021 national champion McLennan 9-3 in the first game of the tournament Friday. Weatherford was playing New Mexico Military Institute, with Cisco facing New Mexico Junior College and Odessa playing Temple in other first-round games. The tournament runs through Monday, with an if-necessary game on Tuesday.
Florence-Darlington Tech outlasted Harford 6-5 in 11 innings in the first game of the East District Tournament in Gastonia, N.C., with Potomac State facing Gaston College in the night game Friday. That championship game is Sunday afternoon.
The other five district tournaments begin the middle of next week, with championship games on Saturday and Sunday.
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series begins May 27 at Suplizio Field. Tournament passes and single-game tickets are on sale online only at jucogj.org. Tickets for the pre-tournament banquet on May 26 are on sale at the JUCO office in the Home Loan Building at 4th Street and Rood Avenue during regular business hours.