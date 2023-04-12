Ten athletes signed their national letters of intent Tuesday at Palisade. Front row from left to right: Melissa Carroll, Keyton Young, Alex Morrall, Ally Seriani and Brett Rozman. Back row from left to right: Dakota Hatcher, Josh Zotto, Trey Hitzemann, Olivia Langer, and Ella Steele.
front left to right Melissa Carroll (Friends U.) Keyton Young (CMU) Alex Morrall (Doane U.) Ally Seriani (Northeastern JC) Brett Rozman ( Cent. Arizona JC) Back left to right Dakota Hatcher (Western Colo. U) Josh Zotto (UCCS) Trey Hitzemann (CMU) Olivia Langer (CMU) Ella Steele (Ottawa U)
Ten student-athletes signed their letters of intent in front of a crowd of parents, teachers, coaches and classmates at Palisade High School on Tuesday.
The group included baseball teammates Brett Rozman and Josh Zotto, who signed to play for Central Arizona College and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, respectively.
Rozman has been in contact with Central Arizona since his freshman year. That was about the same time the Palisade slugger realized he wanted to play ball in college.
And watching the Vaqueros take last year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series national championship from the stands made him want to wear that gold and green even more.
“Every time they come out to JUCO, I love to watch them compete,” Rozman said. “I remember watching them (win it) last season and thinking that I wanted so bad to be a part of that.”
Rozman hit 12 home runs last season, competed in a national home run derby and all-star game in November and has a career .508 batting average.
Zotto chose UCCS because of the program’s similarities to what coach Nate Porter has built at Palisade. His old teammate Ryder Mancuso committed to UCCS last season.
“Ryder told me that they do things there how coach Porter does things here, and I really like that,” Zotto said. “They have this whole philosophy about the mental side of baseball.”
Zotto has a career .376 batting average and has been reliable on the mound for the Bulldogs. He had a 1.67 ERA in 21 innings as a junior.
Meanwhile, Olivia Langner committed to Colorado Mesa.
Langner is a standout for the Bulldogs’ track and field team. Being a Colorado Mesa Maverick runs in her family, though she’ll be the first to compete for the track team.
“I’ve known the coach for a while ... I got to walk around and meet the other track athletes and they’re all so friendly,” Langner said.
Melissa Carroll, Softball, Friends University
Carroll was a cornerstone for some standout softball teams at Palisade. She hit .548 as a junior and just under .500 as a senior.
She’ll join Friends University in Kansas, a private non-denominational christian school that competes in the NAIA. The Falcons are experiencing a sort of renaissance. After going 31-21 last season, Friends is off to a 22-8 start this season.
Alex Morrall, Golf, Doane University
Morrall has consistently been a top golfer for Palisade in his prep career. His time for the Bulldogs is highlighted by a 10th-place finish in the Class 4A tournament in 2021.
Doane is a private university in Nebraska that competes in the NAIA.
Trey Hitzemann, Football, Colorado Mesa University
Hitzemann has been an anchor on Palisade’s offensive line. He has helped pave the way for potent running games and 1,000-yard rushers.
His teammate Niko Moreno committed to CMU in February.
Dakota Hatcher, Cheer, Western Colorado University
Hatcher has been part of a growing Palisade cheer team and now joins one of the best groups in the country.
Western’s team took fourth at nationals in the 4-Year College Small Co-Ed Show Cheer category in March.
Ally Seriani, Golf, Northeastern JC
Seriani has been one of the top girls golfers for Palisade and will stay in-state for college.
Northeastern, in Sterling, boasts three fellow Coloradans on its current roster.
Ella Steele, Volleyball, Ottawa University of Arizona
Steele has been a star player for the Palisade volleyball team for years, and made an impact on the basketball court and track.
Steele joins a program that went 15-13 last season.
Keyton Young, Wrestling, Colorado Mesa
Young has had the top finish of any boys wrestler at the state tournament in each of the past two seasons.
Young placed third at 138 pounds in the state tournament in February about one month after he reached 100 career victories.
