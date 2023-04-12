Palisade HS College Signees 041123

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Ten athletes signed their national letters of intent Tuesday at Palisade. Front row from left to right: Melissa Carroll, Keyton Young, Alex Morrall, Ally Seriani and Brett Rozman. Back row from left to right: Dakota Hatcher, Josh Zotto, Trey Hitzemann, Olivia Langer, and Ella Steele.

Ten student-athletes signed their letters of intent in front of a crowd of parents, teachers, coaches and classmates at Palisade High School on Tuesday.

The group included baseball teammates Brett Rozman and Josh Zotto, who signed to play for Central Arizona College and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, respectively.

front left to right Melissa Carroll (Friends U.) Keyton Young (CMU) Alex Morrall (Doane U.) Ally Seriani (Northeastern JC) Brett Rozman ( Cent. Arizona JC) Back left to right Dakota Hatcher (Western Colo. U) Josh Zotto (UCCS) Trey Hitzemann (CMU) Olivia Langer (CMU) Ella Steele (Ottawa U)