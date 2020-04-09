Tennis courts around town are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting a halt to league play for adults and juniors.
Some players are still using the Elliott Tennis Center courts at Colorado Mesa for recreational matches. The courts aren’t locked, but signs have been posted that the courts — and all athletic facilities — at CMU are closed until further notice. Many of the fields, including much of Bergman Field, the rugby field and the sand volleyball courts on campus, aren’t fenced.
“I was playing less than a week ago but when the signs went up, you’ve got to honor that,” said Kathy Elliott, who runs the Grand Junction Tennis Club leagues.
The GJTC spring league started in late February and had a couple of weeks left when play was halted. Elliott has told the players to finish matches on their own when courts are open again.
Summer leagues are also on hold, including the Mesa County Junior Tennis League. Director Ron Elliott hopes to start June 1, again, only if courts are open and the stay-at-home order is lifted.
His junior tournament in June and the popular Western Slope Open in late July are still on as scheduled.
“The (United States Tennis Association) scrubbed everything and has yet to give us a date when we can start up, so we’re definitely on hold,” Kathy Elliott said.
The USTA and Colorado Tennis Association have a tentative start date of June 8 for league play.
“Courts are locked everywhere and CMU put signs up,” she said. “That’s deterring some people, but some it’s not.”