As we head into the final game of the season, it is a good time to reflect on a few things ahead of our matchup with New Mexico Highlands.

This season has been full of ups and downs. One of the ups was the first game of the season. Getting out on the field with my players and being able to watch them play and use the things they worked so hard for in the offseason resulted in a win. That first home game and getting that first win are things I will remember.