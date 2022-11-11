As we head into the final game of the season, it is a good time to reflect on a few things ahead of our matchup with New Mexico Highlands.
This season has been full of ups and downs. One of the ups was the first game of the season. Getting out on the field with my players and being able to watch them play and use the things they worked so hard for in the offseason resulted in a win. That first home game and getting that first win are things I will remember.
Another win was an announcement made this week that we had 23 players qualify and make the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. All those players have been at Colorado Mesa for at least one year and have earned a 3.3 GPA. I couldn’t be more proud of those guys for their work in the classroom.
One of the toughest parts of any season are the losses, and this season is no different. The blood, sweat and tears these student-athletes put into the practices, the meetings, the classroom work and the hours of dedication to it all — as a coach I want nothing more than to see them succeed in all those areas.
As far as the games are concerned, a play here, a stop there, and we could potentially be talking about postseason plans Sunday when the teams are announced for the playoffs. Three of our losses have come by less than one possession and at one time or another, we led in each of the games we played this season. It is something that will drive not only myself, but our entire coaching staff during the offseason.
After the game on Saturday, the coaching staff vow and I to do three things: continue to recruit quality student-athletes who are not only good football players but upstanding citizens in the community and in the classroom; strive for excellence in our current players in the weight room, on the practice field, and in the classroom; and to continue to uphold the tradition and prestige of Maverick Football that our alums built for years.
The Grand Valley community has been nothing but supportive of the program, myself, and my family throughout the season. The droves of people who have come out to the games to support these student-athletes is incredible and has given us a true home-field advantage all season long. We still need this support this weekend at Stocker Stadium and throughout the offseason — including recruiting. Prospective student-athletes see the support of the program and want to come to Colorado Mesa because of that support.
I want to give a lot of recognition to the 15 seniors who will be playing in their final game as a Maverick on Saturday. I’m thankful they stuck with not only the program but with the current coaching staff that came in. They bought in and are quality, stand-up individuals. We want nothing more than to send these guys out with a win tomorrow. See you all at the stadium and can’t wait to hear that Maverick rumble from the stands.
■
Miles Kochevar is the head coach of the Colorado Mesa football team.