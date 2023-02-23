Fruita Monument junior Austin Reed knew the plan — get Daniel Thomason the ball.
Tied 58-58 with Fairview in a playoff game with a 11 seconds left, the Wildcats tried just that. In theory, Thomason would drive to the basket and either make the shot and win the game or draw a foul and have a chance to ice the game from the free-throw line.
In reality, the play broke down. So Max Orchard dribbled to the top of the arc and gave it to Reed. Once he saw the defenders didn’t switch, he cut to the hoop and took a layup with two defenders draped over him.
The shot went up. The horn sounded. The crowd fell silent. The ball hit the rim.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh please go in!’” Reed recalled.
It did. Game over.
Reed’s late-game heroics lifted No. 12 Fruita Monument past No. 21 Fairview 60-58 in the first round of the Class 6A boys basketball playoffs. It’s the first postseason win for the Wildcats under second-year coach Jake Higuera.
“That’s the playoffs, that’s everything you want.” Higuera said. “I mean, I’ll take a 20-point win anytime. But to have a win like that on your home floor, what else could you ever want in your life? That’ll be in Austin’s heart forever. Our boys, that’ll be in our hearts forever.”
The Wildcats (21-2) struggled out of the gate on offense. They made only 3 of 12 shots in the first quarter but their defense and tenacious rebounding kept the game close. Fruita trailed 29-27 at halftime and 43-42 entering the final quarter.
The game was consistently teetering on the edge of a big win for the Knights (15-9) but they failed to close out.
“Every team they did something, we were able to counter them,” Reed said. “You gotta try to get out on (their shooters). But the problem is they’re really fast and can get to the hoop. So you have to pick your poison with them. We tried to send them to the hoop.”
Higuera knew that’s where they had them beat.
Fruita’s size advantage gave them an edge on rebounds, and that was key given Fairview’s offensive skillset.
The Knights boasted four players scoring 10-plus points per game and had a thing for scoring in the 70s all season long.
“Our boys did a great job contesting shots and they were intentional in rebounding. (Fairview) even hit shots with hands in their face,” Higuera said. “They also got to the hoop so well. I’m gonna tell ya, I don’t know how we got out of that one other than that we were able to stop their big runs when they had those pushes. I’ll have to watch that one … it feels like I blacked out for the last few minutes.”
Myles and Elliot Moskowitz scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, and Owen Foster scored 11 points for the Knights. But no one else scored more than five points for a team that was held to seven points below its season average.
“You could see our boys getting frustrated and there were a couple timeouts where I said, ‘You guys are playing it great!’ And then you could see some relief on them,” Higuera said. “I said, ‘Hey, sometimes guys are good shooters.’”
That defense allowed Fruita to get out of shooting droughts. Hauling in rebounds gave them 2-on-1 opportunities on the fastbreaks and allowed players not named Thomason or Orchard to catch the defense off guard.
Enter Reed and Jhett Wells.
Jhett is the son of Michael Wells, the longtime ex-Fruita girls basketball coach and brother of hardwood standouts Kenzie and Kylie Wells. Jhett, like the rest of the Wildcats, played much more confidently in the second half than the first. He and Reed needed to step up as Fairview shifted its focus to Orchard and Thomason, who led the team with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Jhett Wells, a freshman, said he was excited for the opportunity. He has been a lethal bench threat all season and with his sisters having graduated, it was his time to make some plays. Wells scored 10 points and Reed added nine.
Wells drew a late foul and hit two free throws to close Fruita’s deficit to 58-56.
On the next possession, Wells got a steal and took the ball upcourt. He saw Reed running free towards the basket and lasered a bounce pass to his teammate for the viral-worthy score and to knot the game up.
“I got that steal and I was like, ‘This is big right here,’” Wells said. “I saw (Austin) and was like ‘This is it, this is all or nothing right here.’”
Fruita now waits to see who it plays next. The matchup between No. 5 Smoky Hill (18-5) and No. 28 Rocky Mountain was postponed until 7 p.m. today. Fruita will travel to Aurora if Smoky Hill wins or will stay home if the Rocky Mountain prevails.
Harrison 47, Montrose 32: The No. 12 Red Hawks were upset on their home court against the No. 21 Panthers in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Montrose kept it close for most of the game, trailing 21-16 in the third quarter and 29-23 entering the fourth.
Kent Denver 96, Delta 47: The No. 32 Panthers were down early and often against the top-seeded Sun Devils.
Delta trailed 32-10 after the first quarter.
The Panthers performed much better in the second but still trailed 55-30 at halftime. They scored 17 points in the final two quarters combined.