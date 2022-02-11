Kylie Wells is the heart and soul of the Fruita Monument girls basketball team.
She leads the Wildcats by example, either by her attitude or on-court play. She teaches the younger players and when the team needs a pick-me-up, she’s there to motivate and encourage them.
And when the Wildcats need a key basket or steal, there’s a good chance No. 14 will be the one to rise to the occasion. As long as the Wildcats are ahead, she’s always smiling.
“I just try to have fun with whatever we’re doing. And if I’m having fun, then the girls are having fun. And we play better as a team then,” she said after her team’s 51-20 win over Battle Mountain on Thursday. “I think our closeness makes us better as a team because then we feed off each other’s energy.”
Basketball isn’t Kylie’s first sport. She’s a soccer player who found the hardwood because her father, Michael, is Fruita’s coach.
“My mom played, my dad played, my sister played so I just always grew up around it,” she said.
Kylie quickly fell in love with basketball because of the tight-knit team play that the sport demands.
“The family atmosphere you get in basketball is so special and there’s nothing like that,” she said. “You have to work so closely together to be successful, and I love that. They’re my family.”
Kylie was clearly enjoying herself Thursday night, and her performance helped the Wildcats (17-3) get back on track after loss at Delta on Tuesday.
Fruita opened the game with a 13-0 run, and Wells scored five of those points. After hitting an open 3-pointer, Kylie kept her head down and got to work on defense.
Her work guarding scorers has helped Fruita have one of the best defenses in the SWL, which was integral to beating Battle Mountain (5-15).
“If you watch us play, you’ll see how much effort she gives on every play. When one of your best players is willing to dive into the bleachers for a ball or make plays like that, it’s huge,” Michael Wells said. “That’s how she leads.”
That’s where she tends to thrive the most. She helped shut down Central’s dangerous offense in a statement win last week, and is usually tasked with covering a team’s best scorer.
But that’s not to say Kylie doesn’t get animated on the court. She does, but mostly when one of her teammates makes a big play.
“I’m always proud to see my teammates succeed, it makes me feel like a proud mom,” she said.
That attitude sticks with her teammates.
Her teammates Emily Richardson and Megan Woolley said Kylie is the nicest and most supportive person someone will ever meet.
“She has this energy about her that’s really bright all the time,” Richardson said.
“Kylie never puts you down,” Woolley added. “She always wants to have a good time, and she wants you and everyone around you to have a good day.”
That’s clear to anyone watching Kylie when her team is winning because chances are she’ll be smiling. For pretty much the entire game.
Just rebounded a missed shot with two defenders draped over her? Yep, there’s that grin.
“She has been playing soccer since she was about four years old and we would call her ‘Smiley Kylie’ because she was always smiling,” Michael Wells said. “That’s who she is. It really makes me proud to see her as a leader. She’s a really good kid.”
Delta 59, Palisade 40: The Bulldogs (3-16) became the third straight Grand Junction-area team to lose to the Panthers on the road.
The Panthers (14-2) have now won eight straight games.
Ember Hopkins had nine points, Chloe Simons scored seven and Delaney Wright had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Boys Basketball
Fruia Monument 72, Battle Mountain 45: The Wildcats treated a packed home court with one of their most complete games of the season.
Fruita (10-10) never lead by fewer than 10 points at the end of any quarter, thanks in large part to the entire bench contributing to the scoring. The Wildcats shut down the Huskies (5-15) for most of the game. Battle Mountain did score 15 points and 17 points in the second and fourth quarters, but its defense wasn’t tough enough to keep Fruita from scoring.
Carter Hines and Carson Hollingshead were Fruita’s top scorers with 14 points and 13 points, respectively. Eleven Wildcats scored in the game.
Bayfield 55, Central 40: The Warriors started against the Wolverines, but disappeared in the second and third quarters in the road loss.
Central led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, buoyed by six points from Ryland Nostrand and Andrew Serrano each. In the next quarter, the Warriors (6-14) scored a single basket.
In the middle quarters, the Wolverines outscored the Warriors 31-10. Seven players scored for 3A Bayfield (5-11).
Serrano led Central with nine points, all from beyond the 3-point arc.
Delta 64, Palisade 53: Foul trouble and a high-scoring fourth quarter from the Panthers led to the Bulldogs' third straight loss, this time on the road.
The Bulldogs (9-10) led entering halftime and the final quarter thanks to scoring from Donovan Maestas and Paul Steinke. With a four-point Palisade lead entering the fourth, both teams stepped it up a notch and scored 49 points combined.
Half of Delta's 28 points in the final eight minutes came from the free-throw line. One Bulldog fouled out and four others had four fouls by game's end.
Delta (7-10) broke a two-game losing streak with the win.
Maestas and Steinke led the Bulldogs with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Tucker Johnson led Delta with 13 points.
Girls Swimming
Sarah Cook, Whitney Stortz and Kylee Mull are representing Grand Junction as individuals in the finals at the Class 4A state meet in Thornton.
Cook finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.14 seconds, a 1.83 second improvement on her entry time and it qualifies her for the finals. She also qualified for the finals in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:09.35. That time was 2.92 seconds slower than her entry time.
Stortz finished the 50 freestyle in 24.84 seconds, about 0.22 seconds slower than her entry time. She is also competing in the finals of the 100 freestyle.
Mull will be in the finals in the 100 breaststroke after completing the event in 1:09.40 — improving her entry time by 1.69 seconds.
In addition the Tigers will also swim in the 400 and 200 freestyle relay finals.