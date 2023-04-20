Central’s Nick Colunga is one of four pitchers for the Warriors who have thrown at least seven innings this season. Because of pitch-count rules and the way the Southwestern League schedules its games, District 51 teams now need to have a quality pitching staff and not just rely on one ace pitcher.
Fruita Monument’s Tyler Matheson is one of five Wildcats pitchers with at least eight innings pitched this season. Because of pitch-count rules and the way the Southwestern League schedules its games, District 51 teams now need to have a quality pitching staff and not just rely on one ace pitcher.
Brett Woytek is one of five Grand Junction High School pitchers to have thrown at least seven innings this season as the Tigers work to develop a strong rotation. Because of pitch-count rules and the way the Southwestern League schedules its games, District 51 teams now need to have a quality pitching staff and not just rely on one ace pitcher.
Scott Crabtree
Way back in the far-off year of 2015, local high school baseball teams played through their slate of Southwestern League games just like their basketball counterparts.
They would play a team once a week, at most, go down the list of league rivals, and then play through a second time. But the league adopted its current scheduling format the next season — two games against the same team in one week. Usually Tuesday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.
“If you had one dominant pitcher and your rotation matched up, then your best kid always threw against the best teams,” said Chuck Yost, the longtime coach for Central. “We moved to this schedule because this forces you now to have two quality pitchers. I remember one year, this kid from Grand Junction matched up with us twice, Fruita twice … and he threw all those big games.”
The scheduling change, plus the adoption of strict pitch count rules, has forced teams to develop a robust pitching staff.
Now, on top of your ace, you need a strong No. 2 pitcher, possibly a solid No. 3 and some bullpen guys who can give you a few innings of relief.
If a kid throws 86-110 pitches on Tuesday, then, under the current rules set by the Colorado High School Activities Association, they need a minimum of three days of rest before they can stride to the mound again.
With that and scheduling in mind, the coaches get a little creative.
“Are you gonna try to throw your No. 1 against someone else’s No. 1? Or are you going to take a gamble and throw your No. 1 against their No. 2? It sets up a little chess match,” Yost said.
Central has four players with seven-plus innings of work this season. Ryland Nostrand has pitched 36 innings with 63 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA. Nostrand made his SWL debut this season in a 9-4 win over Durango, who teams play on back-to-back days because of scheduling. The Warriors’ No. 2 pitcher is Jayvin Martinez, who has logged 30⅔ innings with 28 strikeouts.
Grand Junction has five players with seven-plus innings of work but no players with 20. Jase Satterfield has tossed 19 innings and Ben Coleman has 18. Both have 19 strikeouts this season, with Satterfield sporting a 2.95 ERA and Coleman an ERA of 3.50.
Fruita Monument has five players who have logged eight-plus innings on the mound, led by Lucas Weaver. The junior has logged 37⅔ innings with 44 strikeouts and an SWL-best 1.30 ERA among aces.
“If we threw a kid on a Friday and then we play again Tuesday, we can throw him at his max (pitch count),” said Casey Sullivan, the second-year coach at Fruita Monument who assisted longtime former coach Ray McLennan. “You have to develop pitching. You can’t ride one guy the entire year. I don’t see that hurting us as much, but I do see that hurting smaller schools. A lot of those small schools may not have multiple guys they can go to and they play a lot of doubleheaders.”