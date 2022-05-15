Jamie Hamilton dubbed it “JUCO 2.0” in the first meeting of the tournament committee this spring.
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series has returned to pre-COVID operations, just with a new way of doing things.
“It feels as close to normal … in talking with our executive team, when they’re feeling stress on some things, it’s like, ‘Guys, we’ll get to that first pitch, and we’ll be fine,’ ” said Hamilton, the tournament chairman.
Obviously the biggest change for the 64th edition of the JUCO World Series is the new-look Suplizio Field, which only a week before the first pitch wrapped up a $10.5 million upgrade, replacing all of the old bleachers from behind home plate all the way down the left-field line and installing new LED lighting.
One thousand stadium seats were installed behind home plate, with bleacher seating down third base and left field. One row of stadium seats are directly behind the backstop, right on field level.
The new seats brought a new seating chart and trying to accommodate fans who had sat in the same seat for years — but those seats are no longer there, or they’ve converted from bleachers to reserved stadium seating.
“From the planning perspective, it’s much different than going through COVID protocols, planning and seat map spacing and all that type of stuff,” said Darren Coltrinari, who handles operations for the volunteer committee. “This year we’re just planning for the new seating system, so I guess that’s normal, but it’s not normal.”
“People have been patient and we really appreciate that,” Hamilton said. “But people are excited, so from that aspect of it, definitely (back to normal).”
The tournament went to digital ticketing last year instead of punch cards, a hard transition not only for fans, but the committee.
“The ticketing aspect is, and it’s probably on me, because in my 38 years of doing this, it’s been a paper product,” Hamilton said. “People still come to our office looking for tickets and getting them to change, I understand it. It should have been done a long time ago, but I was the last one on board on that one.”
The new system had Coltrinari spending the entire tournament in the box office helping fans navigate that change last year. This season he’s hoping to actually watch some games.
Another signal that the tournament is inching back to normal is the return of the Friday night pre-tournament banquet. There are no COVID restrictions for the event, and the NJCAA announced there were no restrictions on teams, so the players from the 10 qualifying teams are able to attend the celebration of their accomplishment of reaching the national tournament.
One hiccup, though — there will be no banquet speaker, because Jerry Schemmel, who was on board to speak at the 2020 banquet when the tournament was canceled, had to bow out at the last minute. Schemmel, the longtime radio voice of the Colorado Rockies who survived the United Airlines Flight 232 that crashed in 1989 in Sioux City, Iowa, was laid off by iHeartMedia in 2020, but just before opening day this season was rehired to call Rockies games, replacing the man who replaced him, Mike Rice.
Schemmel will be on the road with the Rockies during JUCO, but is sending a video message for the banquet, Hamilton said.
Eight new members of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame will be inducted, four of whom have waited two years for the honor as the class of 2020.
“I’ve been in those selection meetings at the coaches convention and they want to be in Grand Junction to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Hamilton said. “This is a lifetime goal for them, so that says a lot about what has been created. It’s interesting to me, I’ve been around long enough to remember when they were looking for people to put into the Hall of Fame and last year when we were doing the selection committee and I was on it, there were like 35 nominations. It’s really created a legacy for the coaches.”
Also returning are the MLB Play Ball kids clinic at Suplizio on the Thursday evening before the tournament (it’s free, but parents are asked to register their kids online at jucogj.org) for boys and girls ages 5-12, and the Challenger game for special needs kids, when they pair up with buddies from tournament teams.
The Challenger players are getting eager for the return of their JUCO buddies for the first time since 2019. With COVID restrictions last year, they didn’t play the Challenger game or have the kids clinic last year.
“My kids are dying to know who’s coming,” said Carma Brown, one of the directors of the Challenger program. “I try to give them teams they had in the past before this break but they’re asking ‘Who’s going to be our JUCO buddies?’ They don’t understand, they just know next week is the party. We don’t know who we’re inviting to the party yet.”
And when the kids get restless during a long day at the ballpark, there’s now a spot for them to burn off a little energy and test their skills. Dick’s Sporting Goods is sponsoring a “Fan Zone” through its corporate partnership with the NJCAA. Batting cages and a speed of pitch are among the activities expected.
By clicking on the Dick’s Sporting Goods ad on the tournament website, fans can scan QR codes or print discount coupons, which are good through the end of 2022. Those coupons will help the company track participation and hopefully, Hamilton said, continue and expand the Fan Zone in coming years.
“We’ve never had the space or the infrastructure from a vendor to do what hopefully Dick’s is going to do this year,” Coltrinari said. “That’s a kid experience. I love watching those kids throw tennis balls against the locker room building and now they have a place to do that. I remember growing up going to a Rockies game and seeing how hard I could throw it (in the fan zone), and they’re gonna have that here.”
The new seating also allowed for the installation of electrical outlets for vendors to line up food trucks and carts under the stands, making it easier for them to feed the masses. The uneven asphalt under the stands has also been removed, leveled and replaced, aiding foot traffic, and bright spotlights light up the concourse behind the main stands.
As the traditions of the tournament return in the 2.0 version, one remains the game — kids will still congregate under the bleachers.
“The difference is,” Hamilton said with a laugh, “you’re gonna be able to see them because it’s not as dark. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad.”