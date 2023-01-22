The School District 51 girls wrestling team continued its run of dominance on Saturday by winning the MLK Tournament at Central High School.

It’s the third straight tournament title for the Phoenix and they clinched it thanks to six first-place finishers — Ayana Moncoda at 110 pounds, Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate at 115, Mollie Dare at 130, Apollonia Middleton at 135, Kenya Contreras at 145, Shylee Tuzon at 155 and Laylah Casto at 190. The Phoenix scored 276 points, well ahead of second-place Olathe’s 176. Twelve teams participated in the second annual tournament, although only four had more than five wrestlers.