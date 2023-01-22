D51’s Kenya Contreras, bottom, wrestles Mead’s Kirsten Davis in the 145-pound title match at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Contreras won after she pinned Davis in 1mminute, 48 seconds.
Dsitrict 51’s Apollonia Middleton, left, gets the upperhand against teammate Violet Gray, right, in the 135-pound title match at the MLK Tournament on Saturday. Middleton won with a 17-2 technical fall.
D51’s Apollonia Middleton, top, checks the scoreboard as she wrestles teammate Violet Gray, bottom, in the 135-pound title match at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Middleton won with a 17-2 technical fall.
Apollonia Middleton, center, poses on the podium after winning the 135-pound bracket at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Joining her is second-place finisher Violet Gray of D51, third-place finisher Allie Stambaugh of Olathe, fourth-place finisher Aubrey Pitcher of D51, fifth-place finisher Cydny Witherell of Moffat County and sixth-place finisher Penny Myer of West Grand.
D51’s Mollie Dare, center, poses on the podium after winning the 130-pound bracket at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Joining her is second-place finisher Alyssa Campos of Monte Vista, Kayla Deaton of Moffat County and Ada Bean of D51.
D51’s Ayana Moncoda, center, poses on the podium after winning the 110-pound title at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. With her on the podium are second-place Angelina Bollinger of Olathe, Sage Hoover of D51, Katie Duarte of Mead and Raegan McMillan of Moffat County.
D51’s Anaaih Guajardo-Zarate, center, poses on the podium after winning the 115-pound bracket at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Joining her on the podium are Mikah Vasquez of Moffat County, Grace Peck of Mead, Kathryn Gossett of Mead, Ari Williams of Olathe and Hillary Gutierrez of Battle Mountain.
Olathe’s Lealiana Delgado tries to set up a move against Nucla’s Rylie McCabe in the 125-pound title match at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Delgado pinned McCabe in 3 minutes, 22 seconds.
D51’s Shylee Tuzon, center, poses on the podium after winning the 155-pound bracket at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Joining her is second-place finisher Madison Farris of Rifle, third-place finisher Aby England of Olathe, fourth-place finisher Arianna Parrish of Mead and fifth-place finisher Vanessa Milton of D51.
Kenya Contreras poses on the podium after winning the 145-pound bracket at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Joining her is second-place finisher Kirsten Davis of Mead, third-place finisher Claris McCoy of D51, fourth-place finisher Illeana Diaz of Olathe, fifth-place finisher Birdie Cameron of D51 and sixth-place finisher Callah Caperton of Moffat County.
District 51’s Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate, top, wrestles Moffat County’s Mikah Vasquez in the 115-pound title match at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Guajardo-Zarate won by pin.
D51’s Laylah Casto, left, and Olathe’s Teresa Galvin, right, pose on the podium at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. They were the only competitors in the 190-pound bracket.
D51’s Ayana Moncoda, top, wrestles Olathe’s Angelina Bollinger, bottom, in the 110-pound title matcha t the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Moncoda won 9-6.
D51’s Ayana Moncoda, top, wrestles Olathe’s Angelina Bollinger, bottom, in the 110-pound title matcha t the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Moncoda won 9-6.
D51’s Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate wrestles Moffat County’s Mikah Vasquez in the 115-pound title match at the MLK Tournament on Saturday at Central High School. Guajardo-Zarate won 8-2.
D51’s Aniaiah Guajardo-Zarate defeated Moffat County’s Mikah Vasquez in an 8-2 decision to win the 115-pound title at the MLK Tournmaent on Saturday at Central High School.
The School District 51 girls wrestling team continued its run of dominance on Saturday by winning the MLK Tournament at Central High School.
It’s the third straight tournament title for the Phoenix and they clinched it thanks to six first-place finishers — Ayana Moncoda at 110 pounds, Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate at 115, Mollie Dare at 130, Apollonia Middleton at 135, Kenya Contreras at 145, Shylee Tuzon at 155 and Laylah Casto at 190. The Phoenix scored 276 points, well ahead of second-place Olathe’s 176. Twelve teams participated in the second annual tournament, although only four had more than five wrestlers.
The Phoenix, who are now ranked No. 7 in the state, had 25 of their 28 wrestlers place, although some weight classes had consolidated brackets because of the small teams.
“We wrestled tough. We beat some girls who beat us yesterday, we beat some girls who beat us earlier in the season,” said coach Chad Dare. “Our girls work hard and they continue to get better every single time they step on the mat, from the beginners to the top wrestlers.”
Moncoda started the day with a pair of pins at 26 seconds and 2 minutes, 22 seconds. But the title match got off to a rocky start. Angelina Bollinger of Olathe slammed Moncoda down to the mat twice after the first whistle and seemed to be gaining momentum before the Central freshman notched a takedown and a pair of near falls in an eight-second span.
Moncoda led 6-3 after the first period with all nine points being scored in the final 51 seconds. But she kept a cool head and notched a 9-6 decision.
The moment was triumphant for Moncoda, who just began wrestling this season.
“I wasn’t gonna let her win because I’ve gone against her plenty of times and she has beaten me. I just wanted this way too much,” Moncoda said.
“I wanted to prove to myself and everybody else that, even though it is my first year, I can go out there and beat someone who has been wrestling way longer than I have. “
This weekend was Guajardo-Zarate’s return to the mat after missing a couple of tournaments. She was undefeated in Friday’s dual tournament with three pins, a 17-1 technical fall and a forfeit. She pinned all three of her Saturday opponents in the first period. Guajardo-Zarate faced Moffat County’s Mikah Vasquez in the title match, whom she also faced Friday.
The wrestlers battled to a 7-7 tie before Guajardo-Zarate, a junior at Palisade, got the pin.
“I was itching to get back and I noticed I was wrestling too fast. We just kept flipping and flopping because I was super excited and was going too fast,” Guajardo-Zarate said.
“(Going too fast) means not paying attention to what’s available. If a girl puts her arm up, you can get certain moves in. But when one is wrestling too fast, they don’t see that. They’re too focused on showing off or doing a move that they’re set in stone in doing.”
Guajardo-Zarate said she feels more confident in her second season of wrestling and thinks the team is a lot better this season.
The Phoenix have six wrestlers making an appearance in the latest On the Mat rankings, highlighted by Middleton’s spot at No. 2.
With regionals on the horizon, the hope is the team can sustain its growth.
“They believe in themselves (more than last season). They’re willing to believe in themselves, in their teammates and in the process that the coaches and I have to prepare them to compete,” Chad Dare said. “Wrestling is like any other sport. If you’re confident, you’re going to go a long way.”
Olathe’s second-place finish was buoyed by three bracket champions. Sadie Corn won the 100-pound title after she beat the other three wrestlers in the round-robin.
Laeliana Delgado pinned Nucla’s Rylie McCabe in 3 minutes, 22 seconds to clinch the 125 title and Lynessia Duran was the top finisher at 235,going 2-0 in the round-robin division.
McCabe was Nucla’s only wrestler and pinned her first two opponents in the first round.
North Fork had two second-place finishers — Velma Bailey (102) and Kacey Walck (140). Bailey lost to Soroco’s Larhae Whaley in a 2-1 decision that kept the attention of many in the Central gym.
Madison Farris was Rifle’s only placer. She was pinned by D51’s Tuzon in 2 minutes, 17 seconds in the 155 final.
Boys
Grand Junction was at the Top of the Rockies tournament at Centaurus High School in Lafayette and left with one finisher in the 43-team field.
Dominic Jones (165) finished sixth. The senior pinned each of his first three opponents en route to the quarterfinals. He pinned Meeker’s Cade Blunt, No. 2 in 2A, in 3 minutes, 41 seconds. However, he lost to Dante Hutchins of Pomona, No. 1 in 5A, in the quarterfinals. Jones then lost to Erie’s Brendan Young in the consolation semifinals and Ritchie Bruno of Brush in the fifth-place match.
Grand Junction finished 35th with 30 points.
Palisade defeated Delta 58-22 in a home dual.
The Bulldogs dominated the upper weights and had six pins. Palisade’s Tobyn Trottier upset Ripp Lockhart, ranked No. 9 at 215 in 3A, with a pin in 1 minute, 31 seconds.