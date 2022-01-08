The opening of the River City Sportplex in October means that an old question is bubbling to the surface — might School District 51 add a varsity high school hockey team?
“No,” Paul Cain, athletic director for the district, said. “We’d love to offer sports so every kid has an opportunity but financially, we can’t do it. We’re doing our best with the financial means we have.”
High school athletics needs about $750,000 to cover operating costs. The department receives a yearly transfer from District 51 via its general fund every year to cover operating costs. The most recent transfer was about $150,000.
That alone isn’t nearly enough to cover expenses. Renting Stocker Stadium runs a roughly $48,000 tab and securing officials can cost around $110,000, Cain said. So athletics is on the hook to make up the difference, primarily through its $140 athletic fees, ticket sales and other minor revenue sources. Individual teams need to fundraise to cover any remaining costs.
The cost to operate one hockey team? About $60,000 per year, Cain said.
“The most expensive thing for hockey is ice time, by far. There are a lot of schools on the Front Range that will say the same thing,” Cain said. “When I took over in 2008, the District transferred just under $400,000 to us from the general fund. Then the economy collapsed and from 2010-2019, the District transferred about $20,190 to us every year. Now, we’re not at even half of what we were at in 2008.”
In order for D51 to add a new sport right now, Cain would essentially need to cut another one.
“I can’t justify doing that,” he said.
The last time the district added a sport on a large scale was lacrosse in 2008.
The Grand Valley Lacrosse Club took initiative to cover the majority of costs, making it feasible for the district to field those teams. Fourteen years later, Lacrosse Club is still vital in keeping the teams from Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument on the field.
Even before finances enter the equation, there would first need to be interest in joining a local team, Cain added.
A handful of local high schoolers play for the Glenwood Springs High School hockey team.
Having a local team would slash their commute times and be much more convenient, some advocates said.
“I may have to go local because (playing for Glenwood Springs) is an (extra long trip)for me because I live all the way out in Loma. So it’s an extra 30 minutes just for me to get into town,” said Logan Bangert, a sophomore on the team. “But it also depends on what kind of level the team is.”
Others said they would only join the team if there was a guarantee it would be competitive.
Furthermore, the district may also need to add a team for girls sports to be compliant with Title IX. That would raise the possibility of a girls’ gymnastics team. But like the hockey team, Cain said that finances are the difference maker.
If there’s a desire for either sport, Cain said, a third party may need to swoop in to help with finances.
“If we had somebody offer us a longtime financial commitment (then we could),” Cain said. “Parents may want to (only) fund a team for four years when their kids are there, but we need a long-term commitment.”