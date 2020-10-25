The numbers and accolades are impressive.
More than 2,300 yards and 31 touchdowns, 11-1 record, all-Colorado, first-team all-state and Southwestern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. a 2.87 GPA and a 24 on the ACT. Five feet, 11 inches and 185 pounds.
In most cases a resume like this would lead to a Division 1 football scholarship, but that wasn’t the case for former Grand Junction High School player Jerreon Dennis.
Instead Dennis took the offers he received and decided to play Colorado Mesa University, his hometown team. Fast forward four years and Dennis had graduated with a bachelor’s degree and been a part of a football renaissance at CMU that culminated in two conference titles and a playoff berth during his time.
Amazing story, right?
Fast forward four more years and Dennis is no longer with us. Having taken his own life on Oct. 1, Dennis leaves a lasting legacy for those of us lucky enough to have known him.
From the time I met Jerreon back in the fall of 2012, I always thought he was a little too good to be playing at Mesa. He had the size and statistics that scream Division 1. On top of that he was a well-mannered, laid-back kid that I got no indication had any underlying issues. Heck, I thought if he could emulate the success he had at the high school level, he just might get a shot at professional football.
By the end of his college career the professional aspirations had faded but he was on track to graduate, which led me to still consider his story a massive success.
But upon graduating everything fell apart. He didn’t get that big job we all yearn for — instead he was homeless. From afar, I saw his situation deteriorate through the years, which ultimately culminated in him not being with us today.
This is a tragedy and one I attribute to the lack of mental health awareness and systems in place to address it here in Grand Junction.
How does the hometown hero slip far enough into the abyss to take his life without anyone noticing or preventing his demise? Dennis was born in raised in Grand Junction. Where was his family when he was in his time of need?
I’m not absolving myself of blame, either. Having been Jerreon’s friend, I should have stepped up and tried to help him out but I didn’t. I thought “We’re both grown men, he can handle himself.” I couldn’t have been more wrong and it’s something I’ll have to live with the rest of my life. But I don’t believe we are the only ones with culpability here.
In addition to a lack of mental health awareness, I believe things can also be attributed to the Grand Valley’s lack of state-wide exposure for its high school athletes.
Had Jerreon put up the numbers he did with the Tigers with any team on the Front Range, I don’t believe he goes anywhere lower than FCS. In my heart, I believe Jerreon and his demise are a byproduct of the toxicity of this town.
Had he gotten out and been able to see more of the country and met more people from different backgrounds he’d still be here and thriving at that. But the world isn’t built off of what -fs. The world is cold place and without the proper support and opportunities, we’re all liable to fall into the abyss.
Even though Jerreon isn’t here, we can all keep his name and story alive while also being aware and not letting it happen to any more of our kids out here.
Antonio Clark, a former Colorado Mesa football player, is the founder of Right and Wrong — an anti-racist coalition in Grand Junction.