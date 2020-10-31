The Montrose High School football team was feeling good at halftime of Friday night's game.
The Indians, ranked seventh in Class 4A, were leading No. 2 Palmer Ridge 14-7 and were getting the ball to begin the third quarter.
The Bears (3-0, 4-0 4A Western Slope Conference) surprised Montrose with an onside kick, scored a quick touchdown and recovered another short kick — leading to another score and a 21-14 lead. Palmer Ridge scored 28 points in the third quarter, including a 97-yard touchdown pass by backup quarterback Jimmy Thomas.
Austin Griffin scored three rushing touchdowns for the Indians (3-1, 2-1 WSC).
Hotchkiss 42, Olathe 0: Robert Cochran had a rushing and a receiving touchdown as the Bulldogs (3-0, 4-0 1A Western Slope Conference) cruised. Mordecai White, Yahiz Munoz, Traycer Hall and Drayden Taylor all had rushing touchdowns for Hotchkiss.