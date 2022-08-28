Amateur Tyler Severin watches his putt head toward the hole Saturday during the final round of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado. Severin shot an even-par 71 in the final round and finished second in the amateur division, one shot behind winner Carson Griggs.
Carson Griggs smiles Saturday as he holds the trophy he won for winning the amateur title at the 2022 Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado Golf Course. Griggs shot a 3-under-par 68 in all three rounds to win by one shot.
Van Thomas watches his par putt fall into the cup on No. 17 at Tiara Rado Golf Course on Saturday during the final round of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open. Thomas shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round and finished with a three-day total of 193 to win the professional title by one shot.
Van Thomas watches the flight of his tee shot on No. 18 at Tiara Rado Golf Course on Saturday during the final round of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open. Thomas shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round and finished with a three-day total of 193 to win the professional title by one shot.
Van Thomas watches the flight of his second shot on No. 17 at Tiara Rado Golf Course on Saturday during the final round of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open. Thomas shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round and finished with a three-day total of 193 to win the professional title by one shot.
Van Thomas knew just how important his putt on No. 18 was Saturday.
A bit of a downhill putt, only a few feet from the pin in the center of the green at Tiara Rado Golf Course, but it was the difference of $10,000. He left the flag in, which allowed him to be a little more aggressive, but mainly it helped him visualize the shot.
“I’ve made that putt 1,000 times, 10,000 times,” he said. “But when it’s worth something that means something, means a bit more, you can definitely feel it.”
Thomas, a pro from Las Vegas, slid the putt into the heart of the cup, giving him a one-stroke victory over Jere Pelletier in the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open.
Thomas carded a 4-under-par 67 in the final round for a 193 total and earned $20,000 with the victory. Pelletier won $10,000 after firing a 65 in the final round and finishing at 194.
Of the top 10 finishers, Thomas actually had the highest round of the day, but his play early in the week was just enough to finish at 20 under par. He shot a 64 on Thursday and 62 on Friday.
Not bad for someone who just got back to the United States from a season on the Asian Tour a couple of weeks ago.
“I didn’t do great over there, but I felt my game was trending in the right direction and it showed up here,” he said. “Guys are good everywhere, competition is so stiff these days. You can’t think that you’ve won or you’re better than anybody because this game will humble you really quick.
“I’ve been working hard on the short game, doing what I need to do, sticking to my process no matter where I’m at, whether it’s Asia, the United States, Latin America, doesn’t matter.”
Although Thomas, 25, calls Las Vegas home, he’s living out of his suitcase these days. He’ll leave soon for Italy and the European qualifying school as he works his way toward earning a spot on the Korn Ferry and ultimately, the PGA Tour.
“I’m starting to build momentum, and confidence in this game is everything,” he said. “I feel like I can win any week just based on how much I practice and put into the game and into myself and what I’m doing, but the confidence needs to be there as well. It’s such a huge gap if you think you can do it and you believe you can do it.”
Carson Griggs, a University of Denver golfer, won low amateur honors with a final-round 68 for a 204, good for a one-stroke win over Wyoming’s Tyler Severin and a payday of $750, with Severin taking home $630 in the college-laden amateur flight. NCAA rules allow players to take a certain amount of prize money without affecting their eligibility.
Colorado Mesa’s Dakota Gillman tied Wyoming’s Jaren Calkins for third at 206, with CMU’s Yael Chahin fifth at 210. Gillman earned $490 and Chahin $385 — the amateur purse was $3,515, with the pros earning a total of $86,150.
Staying out of trouble at Tiara Rado, with the tight front nine and the more open back, was key for Thomas. He had only two bogeys on Saturday and a half-dozen birdies to stay just ahead of the field. Eagles in the first two rounds on the par-5 second hole (he birdied it Saturday) helped him build some confidence in his game. He was bogey-free on Thursday and had only two on Friday.
“There’s trouble everywhere, around every corner out here and you have to focus on every shot,” Thomas said. “Bogeys can sneak up on you. I was talking to my buddy, I was very nervous today, which isn’t like me, and I probably didn’t show it but underneath I was pretty nervous.
“Two-shot swings can happen so quickly and it happened on 7. I made a bogey and Jere made a birdie. I had a three-shot lead and it dwindled down to one just like that. You’ve got to keep your wits about you; you’ve got to keep your head on a swivel.”
He knew the title would come down to three or four players — Zahkai Brown and Justin Warren both shot 63 to tie for third at 195 — but tried not to overthink on the course.
“Jere just played so good. He didn’t miss a shot,” Thomas said of Pelletier, who was the runner-up for the second week in a row, also finishing second at the Utah Open. “I was telling the kid I was riding with, Eric (McCardle), I don’t think he missed a shot.
“On 17 I said I think he’s hit every shot just about perfect. Then he made that putt on 18 (a long birdie from the right side of the green) had me second-guessing. I don’t want to play it in again in a playoff, but I happened to bury that putt and that felt really good.”