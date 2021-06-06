Colorado Mesa’s Dakota Gillman shot a 2-over-par 73 on Saturday in the second round of the Colorado West Amateur presented by ANB Bank to move into a tie for the lead at Bookcliff Country Club.
Sean Thomas, the 2018 and 2019 CWA champion who led by one shot after the first round, shot a 3-over 74 to fall into a tie with Gillman. Tyler Bishop is in third, one shot behind, and three players are tied for fourth — Clint Finkbiner, Mitch Shinkle and Jake Chesler. That trio, along with Chase Wortmann tied for the lowest round of the day. All four shot an even-par 71.
In the first flight, former Fruita Monument player Josh Stouder continued to lead, shooting a 73 to remain in front of Jeb Savage, William Berg and Jake Brown, who are all tied for second.
In the second flight, first-round leader Shane Chatfield fell to second as Bernie Buescher and Michael McClure, who were tied for fourth after the first round, both shot a 76 and are now tied for the lead. Matthew Wilkinson has a four-shot lead in the third flight, Jeff Austin leads by three in the fourth flight and Ryan Lorimor is in front by two shots in the fifth flight.
The final round of the tournament is today.