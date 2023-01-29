Daniel Thomason never expected that suiting up for a basketball game 10 years ago would lead to this.

The 16-year-old big man for the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team is developing into an all-around talent who can dunk, dish, block, rebound, steal and shoot. At 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, Thomason has become a show-stealer with his one- and two-handed dunks for the best team in the Southwestern League.