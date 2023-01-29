Daniel Thomason never expected that suiting up for a basketball game 10 years ago would lead to this.
The 16-year-old big man for the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team is developing into an all-around talent who can dunk, dish, block, rebound, steal and shoot. At 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, Thomason has become a show-stealer with his one- and two-handed dunks for the best team in the Southwestern League.
“I definitely want to play in college. Any college is good, whether it’s Division I or like a juco because college ball is something not everyone can do,” Thomason said. “The end goal is the pros, whether it’s the NBA or overseas somewhere. I just always want to be involved in basketball.”
Thomason started basketball at six years old playing rec ball and eventually fell in love with the game. His father, Doug, played for then-Mesa State College in the 1970s.
Thomason, an athlete at heart, balanced basketball with football and track and field last year as a freshman. In football, one of his first loves, he was an all-conference cornerback and he won the Class 5A state high jump title.
But basketball connects with Thomason in a way those sports don’t.
“Basketball is always there. I have a hoop at my house so if I’m ever stressing out, I can always put some shots up and clear my head,” Thomason said. “Sometimes, you don’t even need a hoop. You just need a ball. Basketball is always there and it’s something I can rely on.”
And that passion drives Thomason to work his tail off for the sport.
Thomason was timid as a freshman on the boys basketball team. It was tough for him to find how he fit on a team full of seniors, but he found his groove as the season wore on. Over the summer, Thomason spent a lot of time in the gym and joined a travel team on a trip to California.
Then, he made the decision to drop football. It was tough to stop playing a sport he loved but he knew it was right for him and felt supported from parents, Doug and Cari.
That gave Thomason more time to improve his basketball craft.
His game in the paint and underneath the basket are among the best in the SWL but he has been working on his jump shot to be a more well-rounded player, just like his favorite big men — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.
“I’ll work on my shot wherever and whenever I can. Sometimes, I’ll leave class to get some time in at the gym,” Thomason said with a smirk. “Over the summer Austin (Reed)’s dad helped me get my feet right, my hands right and my release right.”
The amount of work Thomason puts in can be draining but he makes sure to take a day or two off to avoid burnout. He also has felt pressure to meet expectations.
“I just try not to think about it. Before a game, I don’t think ‘Oh, I need to do well so that these people know that I’m good.’ I just think about winning the game,” Thomason said.
Work hard, play hard
As a seventh grader, Ian Summers met the then-fifth grader Thomson playing basketball.
The two have since become close friends. Last year, Summers would drive Thomason to the CMU gym to shoot basketballs and lift weights.
Basketball is the sun of Thomason’s solar system, it’s what he always thinks about and always works on.
“He’s a real team leader,” Summers said. “I didn’t play last year but I came to a couple of games and watched him and it was cool to see a freshman step up … The biggest thing that sticks out as his teammate is his ability to jump. And his defense.”
Fruita coach Jake Higuera was similarly impressed by Thomason’s work ethic when he first met him as a freshman.
“He came in for the freshman open gym and he was by far the best player … He doesn’t walk around like he’s something big, he’s working hard every day … I was blown away by what he does,” Higuera said. “A lot of big guys who are ahead of their class just go through the motions because they’re good enough to make it. Daniel wants to be the best he can be every day, and that’s pretty cool.”
Thomason, a team captain, may pull off the highlight plays but he’s team-oriented.
Thomason and his teammates bonded last summer while at a tournament in Utah. While hanging out at an AirBNB, they all shared their goals for the upcoming season. Now the Wildcats (15-1, 2-0 SWL) are off to one of their best starts in recent memory.
“Everybody there was locked in and said they were going to put the work in,” Thomason said. “From there, I knew we could be good.”
Fruita averages nearly 68 points per game this season, has won 11 games by double figures and has surpassed 70 points seven times, including two games scoring 80.
Thomason is the top scorer at 14.2 points per game, double what he averaged last season. He’s also shooting at a better clip in all facets, and has a better per game average in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, per MaxPreps.
But he’s not the only scorer thriving for the Wildcats. Three other players — Max Orchard, Austin Reed and Jhett Wells — average at least nine points per game and have scored 100-plus points this season, per MaxPreps. Those figures are likely higher since Fruita only has stats from the first 11 games on the website.
On Saturday, Thomason scored 17 points in limited minutes as Fruita thrashed Durango 75-32.
And while he stole the show, Thomason kept a level head and focused on the team.
“I think it’s big to have a team have the same goal,” he said. “Everyone here wants to go all the way.”