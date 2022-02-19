Daniel Thomason did not dwell on a missed breakaway layup.
The Fruita Monument High School freshman responded with a contested layup, two free throws and two blocked shots to lift the Wildcats to a 56-50 victory over Grand Junction High School in a packed Fruita Monument gymnasium Friday night.
“When things like that happen, you flush it,” Thomason said.
Thomason had a chance for a breakaway dunk, but misstepped and missed the basket. Grand Junction grabbed the rebound and scored to get within 50-48, but Thomason scored on the next possession, blocked a shot on the defensive end, hit two free throws and blocked one last Tigers 3-point attempt to seal the victory.
Thomason led Fruita with 16 points. He made six of 10 free throws, including two with 17 seconds left for a 55-50 lead. Austin Reed added nine points.
“I think he was so jacked his knee gave out on him,” Fruita coach Jake Higuera said of the missed dunk. “You have a kid like that is really talented. He was blessed with his size and ability and he loves his team. For him to get a breakaway like that, we’ll take that. If his knee didn’t give out, that would’ve rocked the house.
“We know this is a big rivalry and we handled it well. How fun was that? It was a blast. You have to love playing in these games.”
The Wildcats’ victory will likely secure a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs. The tournament field will be announced Monday.
Fruita (10-12, 2-5) played off the energy of the crowded gymnasium and scored on its first five possessions of the game to build a 10-2 lead. Peyton Mack scored six of the 10 points. Fruita Monument led 17-7 through the first quarter.
“We came out a lot better in the first half than what we’ve been doing,” Thomason said. “I think that’s what pushed us to the win. We started strong and finished strong.”
The Tigers (15-7, 5-2) responded by attacking the basket and hitting three 3-pointers by Chase Satterfield, Dillon Chapman and Wonde Yao-Clay.
Chapman led Grand Junction with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Reese Skinner added 11 and Yao-Clay had nine.
Grand Junction’s 3-point shooting gave them a chance. The Tigers hit eight 3-pointers, but their free-throw shooting proved costly. They shot 37.5% (6 of 16) at the free-throw line.
“We knew coming out, it’s been a thing for us, if we do get a lead at the half, we kinda let them get back in it, but Junction is a good team,” Higuera said. “They earned those points. We knew we weren’t safe. We knew we had to have a great second half. With a good shooting team like that, it’s tough to do.”
“With the game on the line, we went out and played our hardest,” Thomason said. “We had a lot of spirit.”
“I knew with the time left, they would shoot it, so I went for it (the blocked shot),” Thomason said.
“I love the seniors,” Thomason said. “They’ve been good to me. We played for them.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fruita Monument 70, Grand Junction 20: The Wildcats wrapped up its regular season in dominating fashion. Fruita Monument (20-3) took command early and did not look back, leading 27-6 after the first quarter. The Wildcats made nine 3-pointers. Grand Junction was limited to six baskets.
Eleven players scored for the Wildcats led by freshman Olivia Campbell with 11 points. Emily Richardson had nine and Jillian Buck scored eight.