Colorado Mesa track & field athletes picked up several awards for academics and on-track success recently, led by Justin Thompson.
The redshirt sophomore from Carbondale made the Division II men’s Academic All-America first team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, one of 15 on the first team. For the school year, Colorado Mesa had 22 student-athletes earn Academic All-America honors from CoSIDA, the most in the nation.
Thompson was a second-team selection last year, and joins Nolan Ellis (2017-18; 2018-19) as the only CMU track & field athletes to earn multiple Academic All-America honors. An exercise science major, Thompson has a 4.0 GPA and on the track received All-America honors in the long jump in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
He was the RMAC male scholar-athlete of the year, an award that encompasses all sports, was the conference academic athlete of the year in both indoor and outdoor track and was the Summit Award winner as the athlete with the highest GPA in both conference meets.
During the indoor season, Thompson earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award for having the highest GPA in the national indoor meet, only the second CMU athlete to win that honor.
High jumper Josie Coffey and heptathlete Mica Jenrette made the women’s Academic All-America second team. Coffey, a sophomore from Lakewood, placed fifth in the high jump at the national meet, and has a 4.0 GPA in political science. Jenrette, a sociology major from Los Lunas, N.M., has a 3.84 GPA. She was fifth in the indoor pentathlon and 11th in the outdoor heptathlon this season.
Diver Jolynn Harris made the Academic All-America first team, one of four CMU athletes honored by CoSIDA for at-large sports.
The at-large team encompasses programs that do not have their own academic honors.
Swimmers Lily Borgenheimer and Lauren White made the second team and golfer Elly Walters made the third team.
Harris has a 3.82 GPA in exercise science and is a two-sport athlete, also competing in wrestling. Borgenheimer has a 3.68 GPA in liberal arts and became CMU’s first swimming national champion this season, winning the 200-yard breaststroke. White has a 3.79 GPA in business administration and marketing.
Walters, a redshirt junior from Rifle, has a 4.0 GPA in business management and earned the RMAC Summit Award for the second straight year.
Three CMU male athletes also were honored, lacrosse player Dylan Checketts, the RMAC Summit Award winner, and swimmers Mahmoud Elgayar and Ben Sampson.
Checketts has a 4.0 GPA in pre-business administration. Sampson has a 3.80 GPA in pre-business and Elgayar has a 3.65 GPA in mechanical engineering.
Also on Thursday, lacrosse player Jed Brummett received a Scholar All-America award from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association for his 3.986 GPA in web development applications.
The men’s program received one of 21 spots on the Team All-Academic list, reserved for teams with a 3.0 or higher GPA.