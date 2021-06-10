Kieran Thompson’s competition career in sports for Grand Junction High School has been done for several months, as his affiliation has officially changed to Adams State University.
On Monday night, Thompson had one more high school career highlight when he was honored for his varsity athletic accomplishments one final time.
The Grand Junction graduate was chosen as the Male Athlete of the Year at the Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards at the Avalon Theater. A four-time placer at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament, he won the state title at 132 pounds as a junior in Denver and kept up his prolific pace of winning as a senior, making another deep run in Colorado Springs in March to finish third at 145 pounds.
Thompson also returned to the gridiron for the first time since middle school, immediately becoming an impact player for the Tigers. He was a tackling force as an inside linebacker, recording as many as 15 tackles in a game against Ponderosa, and was also second on the team in rushing yards behind Aiden Johnson, who was Grand Junction football nominee for the sports awards.
The Female Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year awards were a family affair. Palisade’s Kendyl MacAskill won the former and her mother and volleyball coach, Wendy, won the latter.
Kendyl was recognized as the best volleyball player in the region as a senior, finishing with 273 kills, 35 aces, 55 blocks, 171 digs and 226 assists. Her 273 kills were a career-best, and she only needed 58 sets to accomplish that. As a junior, she had recorded 265 kills in 85 sets.
Kendyl’s efforts helped propel her team, led by her mother, to the 4A state championship tournament in Colorado Springs. It was the team’s first trip to state under Wendy, who’s been the Bulldogs’ coach since 2007, and its first state trip since 1995.
On the basketball court, Kendyl led the Bulldogs in rebounds (6.6 per game) and assists (2.4), was second in steals (2.1), and tied for third in scoring (6.1). She is also currently competing with the Bulldogs’ track and field team.
Wendy MacAskill has built a foundation of success for the Bulldogs volleyball team over the years.
With the challenge of the season switching from fall to spring because of COVID-19, she led the senior-laden Bulldogs to victory in the regional tournament to earn the berth in the state tournament.
At regionals, the Bulldog battled through adversity to win in four sets.
Palisade ended the season with a 13-3 record.
In all, this year’s sports awards recognized 74 nominees from 22 sports, which included the 22 winners from those sports.